Film Review: What UNC needs to learn from Pitt

North Carolina looked like a winner at Pitt in the first half, and into the first few minutes in the second. The Tar Heels amassed 44 points in the first half, and the offense looked like it was in good form.

The second half would prove to be a problem. UNC could only put together 21 points in the second which was less than half of the first 20 minutes. But it just wasn't a straight linear negative line. The production got progressively worse the later the game went along. They only scored four minutes in the last eight minutes and forty seconds. Carolina led 63-59 with 6.32 remaining. They would make one two-point shot from there, and get outscored 14-2.

Much of the problem could be identified via the eye test. The offensive execution showed signs of 2022-23 with RJ Davis and Caleb Love dribbling the air out of the ball, and nobody else moving.

There were several examples that detail what went wrong, and what must be fixed. The adjustments must come quickly with a trip to Cameron Indoor on the horizon for Saturday evening.

