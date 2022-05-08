Film Study: Matthew Mayer

Last week, I gave my opinion on North Carolina's needs in the transfer portal. I made the obvious case that even if Hubert Davis sits pat with one open spot on the roster, next year's team will be very good, and will most likely begin the season in the top five.

That doesn't mean that the Tar Heels couldn't improve with an addition. The fan base is craving for another Brady Manek at the power forward spot who can spread the floor and create space for others. There is also a need for post depth behind Armando Bacot in case of foul trouble and/or fatigue.