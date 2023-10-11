FLASH SALE: 50% Off a 1-Year Sub & Maybe Win FREE Tickets to Miami-UNC Game
Tar Heel Illustrated is having a FLASH SALE: 50% off a 1-year subscription, PLUS we will randomly choose one NEW SUBSCRIBER to win 3 FREE TICKETS to the Miami-UNC game for Saturday night.
This promo ENDS FRIDAY at NOON! So take advantage of our deal now!!!
What do you get?
*Access to ALL of our content
*Most of our deep intel and inside scoops are only posted on the message boards
*Unmatched postgame perspective after EVERY UNC football & basketball game
*Inside intel on recruiting news / interviews with prospects / and much more.
*A passionate community of Tar Heel fans to interact with, including our staff members, who are always on the boards
*And with this deal, it works out to just $4.16 a month for the 1-year Sub. You can’t beat that!
Offer: 50% off first year of annual subscription
Promo Code: HEELS23
Offer valid through 10.13.23 at noon
New subscribers can use this link that will auto fill the code: https://northcarolina.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=HEELS23