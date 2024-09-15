For Now, Heels Looking for the 'Hot Hand' at Quarterback

CHAPEL HILL – As the quarterback position remains an uncertainty for North Carolina, the Tar Heels will use two players there for the foreseeable future, UNC Coach Mack Brown said following his team’s 45-10 victory over NC Central on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

Conner Harrell’s opportunity after a broken leg ended Max Johnson’s season in the opener at Minnesota hasn’t gone as smoothly as he and the program certainly hoped.

Harrell filled in for Johnson over the final 18 minutes of the win in Minneapolis, started and played most of last week’s win over Charlotte, and started the game against Central. But he struggled, appeared uncomfortable and lacking command of the offense.

Insert Jacolby Criswell.

However, while it appeared Criswell was subbing in due to Harrell’s inefficiency, it was actually planned earlier in the week.

"We decided during the week that we were going to put (Criswell) in in the third series regardless,” Brown said. “And then he threw the ball, because we wanted to play both of them. And if you just put him in, and you don't tell Conner you're going to put him in, then Conner thinks you're taking him out.

“So, we've learned enough. We didn't want to do that. And then when he (Criswell) took it right down and scored, we wanted him to go back in. And then he played well.”

Criswell was 14-for-23 with a career-high 162 yards and a touchdown. Where Harrell (2-for-6, 22 yards) struggled with check downs and made nothing look easy, Criswell played with calmness that stabilized the offense.

Central led 7-0 after UNC’s second punt on its second possession, but a muffed punt gave UNC the ball at the Eagles’ 41-yard-line. Criswell took his first snap of the season a minute later, and in four plays led the Tar Heels into the end zone for a touchdown. Carolina scored 17 points in the quarter.

Harrell got the second series of the third quarter, and it appeared to stagnate the offense some. The Heels failed to score but got it going again in the final period, scoring 28 points to pull away. Criswell was on the field for six of UNC’s seven scoring possessions.