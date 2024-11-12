Former Wake Commit Taking OV to Carolina this Weekend

Jamien Little is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound 3-star class of 2025 wide receiver of Hickory High School in Hickory, NC, who was recently tendered an offer from North Carolina on Oct. 28.

Little committed to Wake Forest in March, but decommitted Sunday and will be at UNC’s home game against the Demon Deacons this weekend to take his official visit and experience everything about the Tar Heels.

Little took an official visit to Duke earlier this season and holds offers from NC State and Virginia Tech as well. He has recorded 39 receptions for 808 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Little talked all things UNC in an exclusive with THI. Here is our full conversation with him: