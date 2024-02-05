He was in Chapel Hill this past weekend, though he wasn’t at the UNC-Duke basketball game like many other prospects. McWhorter, who attends Kingston (GA) High School, spoke with THI about the visit and offer, and about his plans on returning to UNC to see the Tar Heels practice and possibly camp there this summer.

McWhorter, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was also offered by the Tar Heels on Sunday. In addition to UNC, some of his other offers are from Georgia, Florida State, West Virginia, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Minnesota.

Brodie McWhorter is a class of 2026 quarterback with an impressive and growing offer sheet, and he’s also fresh off a visit to North Carolina.

THI: How did the offer come about, who extended it and what was your reaction?

MCWHORTER: “Coach Lindsey had saw me throw last week, but when I got on campus yesterday I went to Coach Brown’s office, and he Coach Brown offered me a scholarship. I was just truly shocked knowing Coach Brown’s history. It felt really special.

THI: Was that your first time meeting Mack, and what are your thoughts about him?

MCWHORTER: “The visit went great, seeing everything for the first time and being in Chapel Hill, I was definitely blown away. The thing that stood out the most was the family culture with the Tar Heels. Everyone is just one big family.”

THI: Did you spend a lot of time with Coach Lindsey, and how was it getting to know him?

MCWHORTER: “The time I got to spend with him all afternoon on Sunday, I can tell he is a great coach with a true knowledge of the game. I can’t wait to keep building the relationship with him.”

THI: What are some of the things he has told you they like about your game?

MCWHORTER: “The things he said that he loves about my game is just how much he loves my arm talent and being able to extend plays when they break down.”

THI: You have a long time before making a decision, but how much did UNC make an impression on you, and will you be back for another visit, perhaps camping there this summer?

MCWHORTER: “UNC made a great first impression on me. I will definitely be back to camp this summer but also looking at getting there sometime this spring for their practices.”