Gemmel Playing In Bowl Game To ‘Finish What We Started’
**************************************************************************************
Signing Day is almost here, and you can have access to everything we report plus all of our coverage of UNC football and basketball for one year at just $8.33 per month. We are all over football & basketball recruiting, our message boards are hoppint, & we go where the Tar Heels go.
**************************************************************************************
CHAPEL HILL – Jeremiah Gemmel could have opted out of North Carolina’s bowl game versus South Carolina, and would have received limited pushback from upset Tar Heels fans.
With the proliferation of bowl opt-outs over the last few years, it is a fairly common thing, so most fans have softened on their stances against players making those personal decisions. That is what makes Gemmel’s decision to play his final game Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl somewhat a unique move on the senior linebacker’s part.
Truth be told, however, it is just how Gemmel is wired.
“Yeah, I thought about it for a second, but just for some guys on the team, I think it’s good leadership to finish what we started,” he said Monday afternoon. “It really doesn’t matter what bowl game we would have gotten into – I could have been the first overall pick – I think I still would have come out here and played with my and finished the season out strong…
“I thought about it for a second, but never really thought about opting out of the bowl game.”
A senior from Newnan, GA, Gemmel has started every game the last three seasons for the Tar Heels. He has been in on 234 tackles, 20 of which were for a loss of yardage, including 6.5 sacks. Gemmel has also intercepted three passes, recovered a fumble, and forced five more.
This season, he has 71 tackles and a PFF grade of 68.1, the best of his career. Perhaps the most remarkable stat Gemmel has produced this season are what PFF calls STOPs: plays that are considered failures by the opposing offense. Gemmel has 35 this year and 104 for his Carolina career.
But he wants one more game. Not to pad any stats, he’s in good shape there, but he believes it’s part of his role as one of the Tar Heels’ most important leaders.
“I think it’s just a good example for the young guys on the team that I’m not giving up on them at the end of the season and still going through with the bowl game and finishing things on a good note,” said Gemmel, who will play in the Senior Bowl in February.
The range where Gemmel could go in the NFL draft next spring ranges from not at all to the fourth round.
UNC Coach Mack Brown has said multiple times Gemmel is an NFL player, and even noted that pro scouts have been on campus many times and always discuss Gemmel. Brown also says Gemmel is a future coach, and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman has called Gemmel one of the smartest football players he has coached.
Gemmel, however, isn’t going into the game with a personal agenda other than what it has been his entire time at UNC.
“I think it’s strictly what it’s been the past four years,” Gemmel said. “The main goal for us is to finish the season with a winning record… I think it’s really important to finish the season with a winning record and go 7-6.”
Carolina is 6-6 overall after going 7-6 and winning the Military Bowl in 2019, and 8-4 falling to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl last season.