Gemmel Playing In Bowl Game To ‘Finish What We Started’

CHAPEL HILL – Jeremiah Gemmel could have opted out of North Carolina’s bowl game versus South Carolina, and would have received limited pushback from upset Tar Heels fans.

With the proliferation of bowl opt-outs over the last few years, it is a fairly common thing, so most fans have softened on their stances against players making those personal decisions. That is what makes Gemmel’s decision to play his final game Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl somewhat a unique move on the senior linebacker’s part.

Truth be told, however, it is just how Gemmel is wired.

“Yeah, I thought about it for a second, but just for some guys on the team, I think it’s good leadership to finish what we started,” he said Monday afternoon. “It really doesn’t matter what bowl game we would have gotten into – I could have been the first overall pick – I think I still would have come out here and played with my and finished the season out strong…

“I thought about it for a second, but never really thought about opting out of the bowl game.”

A senior from Newnan, GA, Gemmel has started every game the last three seasons for the Tar Heels. He has been in on 234 tackles, 20 of which were for a loss of yardage, including 6.5 sacks. Gemmel has also intercepted three passes, recovered a fumble, and forced five more.

This season, he has 71 tackles and a PFF grade of 68.1, the best of his career. Perhaps the most remarkable stat Gemmel has produced this season are what PFF calls STOPs: plays that are considered failures by the opposing offense. Gemmel has 35 this year and 104 for his Carolina career.