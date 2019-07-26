Getting Serious Here: What About A THI Cookout?
North Carolina is hosting a big recruiting cookout Saturday that will include a lot of current Tar Heels as well as plenty of highly sought after high school prospects.
THI isn’t exactly hosting a cookout this weekend, but if we were, what would our staff prefer we have on the menu?
Hey, fall camp starts in a week so we need to tuck in a little more fun before things get downright serious.
Here is what our staff said when asked what are the absolutes they’d want in a THI cookout:
Note: We’d like to know your go-to items, too.
Jacob Turner
Hamburgers and hot dogs are a necessity. Can’t have a cookout without them.
I’m a big fan of potato salad, so I’ll need some of that as the go-to side item.
Finally, you have to throw in some potato chips, preferably salt and vinegar, and a few cold craft beers in the cooler. I’m an IPA guy but, as long as I don’t see any Bud Light/Budweiser’s mixed in, I’m good to go.
Deana King
When you have cookouts, the main food has to be hot dogs and hamburgers off the grill. You have to have all the fixing as well. Another favorite food has to be there is picnic favorite fried chicken whether it’s from KFC or Bojangles or even grandma’s favorite recipe.
What’s a cookout without some kind of dessert? You have to have homemade ice cream and banana pudding.
John Gwatney
Cheeseburgers, Doritos, Cheerwine or Sweet Tea & Brownies
I like to keep things simple because a cookout is for hanging out with friends and family without having all the stress. Throw in some games or games on TV and i'm all set!
Jarrod Hardy
BBQ Chicken, Hamburgers, Hot dogs, Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans
There isn’t a cookout without those lovely southern cooked items.
Kevin Roy
The three “B”’s: Beers; Burgers and Brats
You have any combination of those 3 and I’m crashing your tailgate.
Rob Jones
For me, I need chips. Every flavor, every type. It doesn’t matter if I’m eating hot dogs or hamburgers, I have to have a good variety of chips or compliment any cookout plate.
Andrew Jones
You can never go wrong with burgers, dogs or Italian sausage either bunless or in a low carb pita. MUST have onions and mustard. A Diet Coke, Diet Dr. Pepper or a cold Michelob Ultra will go along with it quite well.