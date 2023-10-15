Gray's Eyes Light Up When He Sees Miami, so Does His Game
CHAPEL HILL – Cedric Gray’s eyes must light up when he sees Miami across the field.
His play on the field versus the Hurricanes certainly suggest that.
In a thrilling clash between two ranked teams, North Carolina beat Miami for the fifth consecutive year earning a 41-31 victory Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.
And one of the stars for the 12-ranked Tar Heels was Gray, who delivered a standout performance that will be etched in the annals of Tar Heel history. That’s what 10 tackles one TFL), a pass breakup, fumble recovery in the end zone, and interception does.
Gray’s remarkable performance didn’t go unnoticed by head coach Mack Brown, who had nothing but praise for his star linebacker.
“Cedric is such a leader,” Brown remarked. “He’s got so much confidence, and I think it’s a good thing we got up, and we didn’t finish the game like we needed to because he will be all over them, much less me. I love Cedric Gray.
“The fact that he turned down being a second-round draft choice to come back for all the right reasons is so unlike what’s happening in college football.”
Gray’s dominance against Miami Cedric has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Over the course of three games, he has accumulated an impressive 29 tackles, three interceptions, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, two QB hurries, and one fumble recovery.
In the memorable 2021 matchup, Gray showcased his prowess with six tackles, one pass deflection, and two crucial interceptions, including a game-sealing pick in a tight 45-42 contest.
The following year, Gray led the charge with an impressive 13 tackles and a forced fumble that directly contributed to UNC’s final score, sealing another memorable 27-24 victory.
Fast forward to his senior year, and Gray faced perhaps his biggest test yet. With UNC on the cusp of breaking into the top 10 rankings, this was a marquee matchup thus far for the Heels, and Gray once again rose to the occasion.
Gray’s stat line for the evening: 10 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a crucial pass breakup, and tons of leadership. he fumble recovery proved pivotal, and his interception immediately following UNC taking the lead in the second half turned the game into a two-score contest, with the Tar Heels extending their lead with a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
“They had a three-by-one set to the boundary. They motioned a guy back over to the field. We were in a cover three defense, so I had to get to the hash,” Gray explained about the interception. “I really just worked to the hash and he threw it right on it. That's one of the things a linebacker has to be good at, just playing the has, that usually where a lot of quarterbacks like to throw to on those in-breaking routes. Just get under the route and pick it off.”
Gray’s performances against Miami isn’t unseen on his loved ones either. Perhaps a bug was put into his thought process earlier in the day.
“My mom actually texted me this morning,” Gray said, smiling. “She said, ‘You always play so great against Miami, I feel like you are going to have a great game today.’
“I just went out there and played well. I guess I do play well against Miami. I don’t know what it is, but it was fun to go out there with the guys and get a win.”
The victory over No. 25 Miami not only solidified UNC’s standing but also showcased Gray’s ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most.