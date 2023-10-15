CHAPEL HILL – Cedric Gray’s eyes must light up when he sees Miami across the field.

His play on the field versus the Hurricanes certainly suggest that.

In a thrilling clash between two ranked teams, North Carolina beat Miami for the fifth consecutive year earning a 41-31 victory Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

And one of the stars for the 12-ranked Tar Heels was Gray, who delivered a standout performance that will be etched in the annals of Tar Heel history. That’s what 10 tackles one TFL), a pass breakup, fumble recovery in the end zone, and interception does.

Gray’s remarkable performance didn’t go unnoticed by head coach Mack Brown, who had nothing but praise for his star linebacker.

“Cedric is such a leader,” Brown remarked. “He’s got so much confidence, and I think it’s a good thing we got up, and we didn’t finish the game like we needed to because he will be all over them, much less me. I love Cedric Gray.

“The fact that he turned down being a second-round draft choice to come back for all the right reasons is so unlike what’s happening in college football.”

Gray’s dominance against Miami Cedric has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Over the course of three games, he has accumulated an impressive 29 tackles, three interceptions, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, two QB hurries, and one fumble recovery.

In the memorable 2021 matchup, Gray showcased his prowess with six tackles, one pass deflection, and two crucial interceptions, including a game-sealing pick in a tight 45-42 contest.