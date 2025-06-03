Greg Ellis on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The National Football Foundation released the 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Ballot today, including Greg Ellis of North Carolina.

One of 79 players and nine coaches from the FBS named to the ballot, Greg Ellis has the chance to be cemented in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame forever. Currently, just .02% of players and 247 coaches make up the Hall.

Ellis was a two-time All-America at UNC, including first-team in 1997. He was a three-time first-team All-ACC selection and his jersey number 87 is honored at Kenan Stadium. Ellis is the Tar Heels’ all-time leader with 32.5 sacks and third all-time with 50 TFLs. He registered 244 sacks in his Carolina career as well.

The eighth pick in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft, Ellis played 12 seasons in the league, including the first 11 with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in one Pro Bowl.

“For more than 65 years, the NFF College Football Hall of Fame has stood as the sport’s ultimate archive, honoring those whose impact on the game still echoes today,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “This year’s ballot carries forward that responsibility, spotlighting individuals who not only excelled on the field but also helped define what college football means to so many.”

The ballot was emailed to all NFF chapter members, NFF academic members and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) members today for a vote. The results are provided to the NFF Honors Court, which determines the final class members. The 2026 class will officially be revealed in January, with induction occurring in December of 2026.

You can find the official release, including a list of the players and coaches on the ballot HERE.