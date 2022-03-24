Heels Anxious To Get Going

PHILADELPHIA – CBS and the NCAA say North Carolina and UCLA are slated to face each other on Friday night, but the Tar Heels would have been perfectly fine lacing it up and taking on the Bruins Thursday morning.

That is how ready the Tar Heels are to get this Sweet 16 matchup in the East Region going. Carolina is on a bit of a roll, clearly playing its best basketball of the season, so the Heels don’t want to wait any longer. Bring on the Bruins now, they say.

“Oh, we would play today,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said late Thursday morning in a press conference at Wells Fargo Center advancing the game.

The Heels have been increasingly anxious to get back out onto the court for a few weeks now.

First, they beat Syracuse at home in overtime five days before heading eight miles up the road to face Duke in Mike Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Heels insulated themselves from the national hoopla, operating almost in a cocoon to keep the outside noise from seeping in.

But that also created a bit of anxiousness to get back out onto the court and play a game. Then, they pulled away from Duke, routed Virginia, and in the NCAA Tournament clobbered Marquette by 32 points and would have been mentally fine facing Baylor that same night.

So, now that they’ve had to wait since last Saturday to take on fellow blue blood UCLA in the regional semifinals, they don’t want to wait any longer.

“We love to compete,” Davis said. “What a great opportunity it is to play against an unbelievable UCLA team.”

The desire to get back out there might apply more now than in past games given how the win over Baylor played out late in the second half.