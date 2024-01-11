RALEIGH – It wasn’t as if NC State was scorching from the field, or even lukewarm before North Carolina shut it down in closing out a 67-54 victory on Wednesday night.

But it doesn’t make what the Tar Heels did any less impressive. And, in fairness to the matter of the moment for the Heels, State had converted five of seven shots from the field before UNC clamped down, effectively neutering the Wolfpack in front of its fans at PNC Arena.

State was just 15-for-48 (31.2 percent) from the field through the first 29:40 of the contest, and was in the midst of that noted 5-for-7 stretch, cutting the No.7 Tar Heels’ lead to 48-46. The Pack was right in the game, its crowd was frenzied, and Carolina was going to have to dig down to pull out another big ACC road win.

And that’s exactly what happened.

From that moment on, UNC limited State to 3-for-18 from the floor sprinkling in layups by Mo Diarra at 8:52, and two by Casey Morsell at 4:47 and 3:48. But by then, the damage had been done and the outcome was nothing more than a formality.

“We are really a together group right now,” graduate guard Cormac Ryan said, when discussing the Heels closing out the game, as they did at Pittsburgh and Clemson last week. “We have felt connected from the beginning and now we get a chance to show it. Especially on the road, it is so important to stick together, especially in big environments like this, we did a great job.

“We stayed together and we were able to crack it open down the stretch.”

Carolina (12-3, 4-0 ACC) outrebounded State by four over that last stretch while also forcing four turnovers. On the other hand, UNC scored 19 points in exactly six game minutes putting the game into the win column. The Heels did it with defense, but also turning that into offense.