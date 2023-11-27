North Carolina dropped three spots in this week’s Associated Press college basketball Top 25 following a 2-1 trip to The Bahamas last week.

The Tar Heels defeated Northern Iowa and Arkansas, but lost in overtime by two points to Villanova, thus they fell from No. 14 to No. 17.

UNC is 5-1 overall on the season, having used big second-half runs in each of its victories. The Heels beat the Razorbacks without the services of starting wing guard Cormac Ryan, who injured his ankle the day before.

Carolina continues its difficult schedule this week as it hosts Tennessee on Wednesday night as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, and then plays its first ACC game of the season with Florida State visiting the Smith Center on Saturday afternoon.

In addition, UNC faces defending national champion UConn next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden before a ten-day break in between games. The Heels take on Kentucky in Atlanta as part of the annual CBS Sports Classic on December 16, then play improved Oklahoma on Dec. 20 in Charlotte, before closing out their nonconference slate by hosting Charlston Southern on Dec. 29.