CHAPEL HILL - With 2:55 remaining on the Kenan Stadium clock in North Carolina’s 28-25 win over Miami on Saturday night, the Tar Heels found themselves in a precarious situation.

Trailing by five points, UNC faced fourth-and-17 with the game essentially on the line. On the sidelines, sophomore wide receiver Dyami Brown, who finished with 80 yards and a touchdown, walked toward the sideline, expecting the punt team to run onto the field and give the ball back to the Hurricanes.

But junior wide receiver Toe Groves wouldn’t let him. He had other ideas.

“I actually went to sit on the bench and Toe Groves came and picked me up and said, ‘No bro, we’ve got to get up, we’ve got to go, we’ve got to finish this game,’” Brown said.

On the next play, freshman quarterback Sam Howell and the offense were back on the field. They were going for it.

“We thought about going ahead and punting it but that means we would have had to have a three-and-out,” head coach Mack Brown said. “We would have had 30 seconds left in the game and no timeouts. We felt like after having two straight sacks, our odds for a fourth-and-17 were better than punting and stopping it.”

All eyes on him, Howell caught the snap, stepped up in the pocket and let it rip. The pass was low, but Groves was wide open on the other side of the first-down marker and found a way to reel in the 20-yard catch.