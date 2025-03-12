High Scoring Treysen Eaglestaff Hits the Transfer Portal

North Carolina has yet to play its first game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, but that doesn't mean the transfer portal season is already upon us.

We got a big dose of reality when a big and expected name hit the free agent market Tuesday afternoon. Treyson Eaglestaff announced he will be leaving the University of North Dakota after three seasons.

It is no surprise that the 6-foot-6 guard has made himself available. He became a chief suspect for the portal after capturing the nation's attention with a 51-point onslaught last Friday night in the Summitt League quarterfinals. He made 15 shots including eight three-pointers. The Fighting Hawks lost the following day to St. Thomas. This ended their season with a 12-21 slate.