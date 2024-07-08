His Own Man, Johnson Fortifies UNC's Deep Tight End Room
CHAPEL HILL – Jake and Max Johnson weren’t a package deal to North Carolina. Both are adamant about that, and its easy to understand.
Max, a quarterback who has started 22 games in the SEC, would have garnered plenty of attention in the transfer portal had he not been scooped up so quickly by the Tar Heels.
Jake, a sophomore tight end, entertained possibilities with other programs, but eventually followed his brother, committing to UNC 19 days after Max. Each had separate options, but ended up at the same place for many of the same reasons.
“Obviously, me and Max wanted to play together, but he’s been in college four years, I’ve been in two. So, at the end of the day, we had to do what’s best for us. So, for me, this is kind of how it worked out.
“When I was in the transfer portal, I felt like from the schools that I wanted to go to, I felt like this was the best map for me… for Max, it just turned out here’s the best for him as well.”
Max is battling UNC holdover Conner Harrell for the starting quarterback job, while Jake entered into one of the top tight end rooms in the nation, only bolstering it. He, too, can play, as he showed last season with the Aggies.
Bryson Nesbit, 41 receptions and five touchdowns, and John Copenhaver, 18 catches and four touchdowns, are the standouts in the room. Both are on NFL radars for next year’s draft, with Nesbit regarded nationally as one of the top players at the position.
Johnson, who is just under 6-foot-6 and weighs 240 pounds, wasn’t worried about what is in the room, though the man that coaches the group was another appealing layer to play at UNC.
“(Tight ends) Coach Freddie Kitchens has a lot of experience at the pro level and in college,” Johnson said. “He's a great guy. He knows ball. When I first met him, I felt like we were compatible.
“He's going to make sure I'm being developed and working my hardest. That's what I look for in a coach. That's one of the main reasons I chose to transfer here. (Nesbit and Copenhaver) are awesome. They'll be great friends. They are just really good guys. They've helped my way around the place. I have a class with Cop. I look forward to being in that tight end room with them."
Johnson caught 24 passes on 34 targets last season for 235 yards and four touchdowns. He had only one drop, and accumulated 11 first downs for A&M. Many of those passes came from his brother.
He’s athletic and can line up anywhere. He was in slot 24.5% of the time, wide 14% of the time, and inline 61.1% of the time.
“Jake Johnson has ideal length and size…," said Pat Suddes, UNC’s Assistant A.D, General Manager, who runs recruiting for high school and portal prospects. “He’s got athleticism and pass-catching ability that we look for at tight end. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of success at the tight end position the last couple of years, and we bring back a lot of those guys, and he’ll just add to that…
“He’s an NFL guy. He’s a prototypical NFL guy. He’s got great hands, natural ability.”
Like Max, Jake arrived at UNC expecting nothing to be handed to him. And nothing has.
He actually missed much of spring practice after getting dinged up, but was the top guy beforehand, as both Nesbit and Copenhaver did not practice. It helped Johnson catch up some, but in the end, his abilities will determine how much action he sees, which is likely a lot, as the Tar Heels plan on using three tight ends at times.
So, how about a self-scouting report:
“I'm very blessed by God. He has put many blessings on my life, the people he's placed, and the opportunities that he's given me,” Johnson said. “As a ballplayer, I get open and catch the ball. From a receiving standpoint, there are always things to work on, whether that's getting out of my breaks or just finding any ways I can get open. I'm a pretty physical blocker, and I'm willing to do it. I critique my technique and my steps to become a better player."
And now he is part of what might be the best tight end room in college football. And Johnson isn’t there as a package deal with his QB brother, he’s at UNC because it’s the best situation for him.