CHAPEL HILL – Jake and Max Johnson weren’t a package deal to North Carolina. Both are adamant about that, and its easy to understand.

Max, a quarterback who has started 22 games in the SEC, would have garnered plenty of attention in the transfer portal had he not been scooped up so quickly by the Tar Heels.

Jake, a sophomore tight end, entertained possibilities with other programs, but eventually followed his brother, committing to UNC 19 days after Max. Each had separate options, but ended up at the same place for many of the same reasons.

“Obviously, me and Max wanted to play together, but he’s been in college four years, I’ve been in two. So, at the end of the day, we had to do what’s best for us. So, for me, this is kind of how it worked out.

“When I was in the transfer portal, I felt like from the schools that I wanted to go to, I felt like this was the best map for me… for Max, it just turned out here’s the best for him as well.”

Max is battling UNC holdover Conner Harrell for the starting quarterback job, while Jake entered into one of the top tight end rooms in the nation, only bolstering it. He, too, can play, as he showed last season with the Aggies.

Bryson Nesbit, 41 receptions and five touchdowns, and John Copenhaver, 18 catches and four touchdowns, are the standouts in the room. Both are on NFL radars for next year’s draft, with Nesbit regarded nationally as one of the top players at the position.

Johnson, who is just under 6-foot-6 and weighs 240 pounds, wasn’t worried about what is in the room, though the man that coaches the group was another appealing layer to play at UNC.

“(Tight ends) Coach Freddie Kitchens has a lot of experience at the pro level and in college,” Johnson said. “He's a great guy. He knows ball. When I first met him, I felt like we were compatible.