How Deep into the Portal will North Carolina Go?!

A week-and-a-half into the transfer portal season, North Carolina has gained one commitment so far. That came when former West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell decided to become a Tar Heel.

So, in this Daily Drop, we discuss how many more players UNC will take from the portal. Is it two? Three? Maybe even four more? We discuss and want your take as well.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

