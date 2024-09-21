How It Happened: James Madison 70, UNC 50

in other news
Local 2027 RB Brown has 'Amazing' Experience at UNC
Amir Brown is a 5-foot-11, 205-pound class of 2027 running back of Rolesville High School in Raleigh, NC, who was on
5 Keys for North Carolina to Beat James Madison
The Tar Heels remain at home for the third consecutive weekend with James Madison visiting Kenan Stadium for a noon
Under The Hood: James Madison
North Carolina will attempt to start 4-0 for the second straight season when it welcomes James Madison to Chapel Hill
10 Best Transfers In UNC Basketball History
Bob McAdoo Bob McAdoo didn’t transfer to North Carolina from another Division One school, he came from a junior
THI Podcast: The Football Show | QB, DL, JMU & Reader Qs
The fourth game of the season for North Carolina is almost here, as the Tar Heels host James Madison on Saturday at
in other news
Local 2027 RB Brown has 'Amazing' Experience at UNC
Amir Brown is a 5-foot-11, 205-pound class of 2027 running back of Rolesville High School in Raleigh, NC, who was on
5 Keys for North Carolina to Beat James Madison
The Tar Heels remain at home for the third consecutive weekend with James Madison visiting Kenan Stadium for a noon
Under The Hood: James Madison
North Carolina will attempt to start 4-0 for the second straight season when it welcomes James Madison to Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL - James Madison defeated North Carolina 70-50 on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium. Both teams had over 600 yards in total offense.
JMU took control in the first quarter to take 53-21 halftime lead behind quarterback Alonza Barnett III's passing and rushing.
UNC falls to 3-1 and JMU improves to 3-0.
1st Quarter
*JMU used a 38-yard run to set to a 50-yared field goal ant 3-0 lead with 13:36 left in the quarter
*UNC fumbled at the JMU 8, and after its next possession, its punt was blocked and the Dukes returned it for a TD. They also converted a 2-point conversion for an 11-0 lead with 10:36 left in the quarter.
*Carolina responded going 77 yards on six plays as John Copenhaver scored on a 35-yard pass play. JMU 11, UNC 7 with 8:12 left in the quarter.
*UNC got a quick stop and quickly got into the end zone again on a 28-yard TD run by Omarion Hampton. UNC 14, JMU 11 with 4:08 left in the quarter.
*And JMU quickly responded with a 69-yard TD pass. JMU 18, UNC 14 with 3:36 left in the quarter.
*The scoring wasn’t over for the period, as the Dukes recovered an onside kick and scored a TD several plays later on a 3-yard TD run. JMU 25, UNC 14 with 1:23 left in the quarter.
2nd Quarter
*UNC scored first in the second quarter, when Bryson Nesbit caught a pass from Criswell, eluded a defender and dove into the end zone for a 34-yard score. JMU 25, UNC 21 with 14:33 left in the half.
*JMU began a stretch of scoring 28 straight points to close out the half:
---6-yard TD pass; 13-yard TD pass; 27-yard TD run; 33-yard interception return for a TD.
*Over UNC’s last 6 possessions of the half, it gained just 46 total yards.
*JMU’s QB completed 12 consecutive pass attempts in one stretch
3rd Quarter
*UNC’s Noah Burnette converted a 42-yard FG on the first possession of the half. JMU 53, UNC 24 with 11:35 left in the quarter. *JMU responded with a quick TD scoring on a 7-yard pass. JMU 60, UNC 24 with 9:16 left in the quarter.
*Carolina followed with a 15-yard TD run by Hampton before Caleb LaVallee blocked a punt leading to a Davion Gause 34-yard return for a TD. JMU 60, UNC 38 with 3:08 left in the quarter.
4th Quarter
*JMU moved the ball into field goal position and converted a 42-yarder for a 63-38 lead with 13:28 remaining.
*The Tar Heels quickly got into the end zone when Hampton scored for the third time on the day with a 2-yard run. The 2-point conversion failed. JMU 63, UNC 44 with 11:00 left.
*After a Criswell fumble was recovered by JMU at the UNC 33, the Dukes scored a TD seven plays later. JMU 70, UNC 44 with 4:26 remaining.
NOTE: The 70 points ties the most ever allowed by the Tar Heels. ECU beat UNC 70-41 in 2014 in Greenville.
*Criswell finds Jordan Shipp for a 4-yard TD. The 2-point conversion was no good. JMU 70, UNC 50 with 1:18 left.
Note: The combined 120 points is the highest scoring game ever at Kenan Stadium. Previous was Georgia Tech 68, UNC 50 in 2012.
---This is the second-highest scoring game in UNC history, previous was UNC 63, App State 61 in 2022.