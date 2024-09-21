How It Happened: James Madison 70, UNC 50

JMU took control in the first quarter to take 53-21 halftime lead behind quarterback Alonza Barnett III's passing and rushing.

CHAPEL HILL - James Madison defeated North Carolina 70-50 on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium. Both teams had over 600 yards in total offense.

*JMU used a 38-yard run to set to a 50-yared field goal ant 3-0 lead with 13:36 left in the quarter

*UNC fumbled at the JMU 8, and after its next possession, its punt was blocked and the Dukes returned it for a TD. They also converted a 2-point conversion for an 11-0 lead with 10:36 left in the quarter.

*Carolina responded going 77 yards on six plays as John Copenhaver scored on a 35-yard pass play. JMU 11, UNC 7 with 8:12 left in the quarter.

*UNC got a quick stop and quickly got into the end zone again on a 28-yard TD run by Omarion Hampton. UNC 14, JMU 11 with 4:08 left in the quarter.

*And JMU quickly responded with a 69-yard TD pass. JMU 18, UNC 14 with 3:36 left in the quarter.

*The scoring wasn’t over for the period, as the Dukes recovered an onside kick and scored a TD several plays later on a 3-yard TD run. JMU 25, UNC 14 with 1:23 left in the quarter.