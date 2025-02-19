How It Happened: Tar Heels Clobber Wolfpack 97-73

CHAPEL HILL – For the third time in Smith Century history, a snowstorm prompted North Carolina to open the field for anyone that could attend giving it a vibrant atmosphere as the Tar Heels cruised to a 97-73 rout of NC State on Wednesday night.
Snow started falling in late morning and a couple of hours before tipoff the school announced the building was open for anyone that could make it and admission was free. The Wolfpack appeared to barely show up themselves, as the Heels used a 22-4 run that became 31-9 in building a 22-point lead with 7:56 left before halftime.
Carolina’s 28-point halftime lead (54-26) was its largest since it led Florida State by 38 points in 2022. It’s 54 points at the intermission were its most this season, three more than 51 in the opener against Elon.
RJ Davis led UNC with 21 points followed by Seth Trimble with 15 and Ven-Allen Lubin with 13. All of Lubin’s points came in the second half. Ian Jackson added 12.
This was the third time in Smith Center history they have opened the building to anyone for a game. The other two times were both against Maryland in 1994 and 2000.
UNC’s point total was its most in regulation of an ACC game and it’s the most points State has given up this season.
Interesting notes are that UNC also wore throwback uniforms in Raleigh, plus the Tar Heels are now 4-0 in games when it’s snowing outside the arena. It also snowed in New York City when the Heels beat UCLA and won at Notre Dame and this past Saturday at Syracuse.
Carolina improved to 16-11 overall and 9-6 in the ACC. State dropped to 10-16 and 3-12, and the Pack have now lost 11 of its last 12 games and is 0-11 on the road this season.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 8, State 6 with 15:15 left in the half
UNC 3-6 FGs (2-4 from 3)
State 3-7 FGs (0-2 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 5-2 (2-2 OR)
Withers 3 pts, RJ 3, Powell 2
Cadeau and RJ with early fouls
Notes: Good energy from the Heels early on. The crowd is different than usual and the team is feeding off of it.
TV TO – UNC 23, State 10 with 11:08 left in the half
That segment: UNC 15-4
*UNC on 17-4 run
UNC 9-16 FGs (3-5 from 3)
State 4-10 FGs (0-3 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 10-4 (5-2 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 12-2
Pts in paint – UNC 10-8
Bench pts – UNC 6-2
*JWit 6 points (2 threes)
*RJ 7 points
Notes: UNC went full-court press after Davis made two FTs and immediately forced a turnover that led to a Seth Trimble tip in off a Davis miss. Then the Heels forced another turnover again leading to a Washington layup.
TV TO – UNC 37, State 15 with 7:55 left in the half
That segment: UNC 14-5
UNC 13-23 FGs (5-9 from 3)
State 6-17 FGs (1-6 from 3)
Rebs UNC 15-7 (OR 6-3 UNC)
2nd chance pts – UNC 14-4
Pts in paint – UNC 14-10
TOs – State 6-1
Pts off TOs – UNC 11-2
Notes: UNC dominating in every aspect of the game. That Heels had a 22-4 run that is now 31-9.
Last Segment:
*6-6
State went zone and Carolina failed to score on four consecutive possessions, but two Cade Tyson 3-pointers erupted the crowd as the Heels led by 28 at the half.
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 67, State 43 with 14:30 left
That segment: State 17-13
*Lubin all 9 of his points in this half
*State 7-10 FGs (3-4 from 3) this half
*8 Tar Heels with 5 or more points
*Cadeau & RJ with 4 assists each *UNC with 19 second chance pts
*UNC with 13 pts off TOs
TV TO – UNC 72, State 49 with 11:26 left
That segment: State 6-5
*Cade Tyson getting chants of Cade, Cade. Cade…” from the students
*Tyson hit a pair of 3s in the first half
*UNC scoring: RJ 17, Lubin and Trimble 9 each, Withers and Jackson 8 each, Cadeau 7, Washington and Tyson 6 each, Lowell 2.
*UNC with rebound edge 28-15
*UNC 8-for-17 from 3 (47.1%)
*State leads this half 23-18
TV TO – UNC 78, State 54 with 7:43 left
That segment: UNC 6-5
UNC with 35 bench points
UNC with 35 points in the paint
UNC with 15 points off TOs
UNC with 19 second chance points
RJ 5-for-15, rest of the team 24-for-37
No posts the rest of the game because of the margin.