How It Happened: Tar Heels Clobber Wolfpack 97-73

CHAPEL HILL – For the third time in Smith Century history, a snowstorm prompted North Carolina to open the field for anyone that could attend giving it a vibrant atmosphere as the Tar Heels cruised to a 97-73 rout of NC State on Wednesday night.

Snow started falling in late morning and a couple of hours before tipoff the school announced the building was open for anyone that could make it and admission was free. The Wolfpack appeared to barely show up themselves, as the Heels used a 22-4 run that became 31-9 in building a 22-point lead with 7:56 left before halftime.

Carolina’s 28-point halftime lead (54-26) was its largest since it led Florida State by 38 points in 2022. It’s 54 points at the intermission were its most this season, three more than 51 in the opener against Elon.

RJ Davis led UNC with 21 points followed by Seth Trimble with 15 and Ven-Allen Lubin with 13. All of Lubin’s points came in the second half. Ian Jackson added 12.

This was the third time in Smith Center history they have opened the building to anyone for a game. The other two times were both against Maryland in 1994 and 2000.

UNC’s point total was its most in regulation of an ACC game and it’s the most points State has given up this season.

Interesting notes are that UNC also wore throwback uniforms in Raleigh, plus the Tar Heels are now 4-0 in games when it’s snowing outside the arena. It also snowed in New York City when the Heels beat UCLA and won at Notre Dame and this past Saturday at Syracuse.

Carolina improved to 16-11 overall and 9-6 in the ACC. State dropped to 10-16 and 3-12, and the Pack have now lost 11 of its last 12 games and is 0-11 on the road this season.

Here is How It Happened: