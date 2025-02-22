How It Happened: Tar Heels Cruise Past Virginia 81-66

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina exploded out of the gate in cruising to a 81-66 victory over Virginia on Saturday at the Smith Center giving the Tar Heels three consecutive wins.
UNC converted 10 of its first 14 shots from the field fueling a 21-2 lead in a game it never trailed, which has been the case over the last three contests.
Carolina fought off a few UVA pushes before using a 12-2 run building a 77-57 lead with 6:10 remaining.
The Tar Heels (17-11, 10-6 ACC) dominated in some key areas, including outrebounding the Cavaliers, 35-21, including owning a 15-2 advantage in second chance points, plus the Heels scorched from the perimeter converting 9 of 16. UNC is now 30-for-64 from 3-point range in its last three games.
Jae’Lyn Withers and Ian Jackson led UNC with 16 points each while Ven-Allen Lubin added 14 and RJ Davis 12. Withers also added 11 rebounds.
UVA dropped to 13-14 and 6-10.
Here is How it Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 15, UVA 2 with 14:05 left
UNC 6-9 FGs (1-2 from 3)
UVA 1-8 FGs (0-3 rom 3)
Rebs – UNC 10-0 (3-0 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 4-0
Pts in paint – UNC 10-2
Lubin 6 pts, RJ 4, Withers 3, Powell 2
Notes: Great energy from the Tar Heels out of the gate. The Heels contested every UVA shot and aggressive and wisely attacked on the other end.
TV TO – UNC 21, UVA 4 with 10:56 left in the half
That segment: UNC 6-2
UNC 8-12 FGs (2-3 from 3)
UVA 2-11 FGs (0-4 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 11-2 (301 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 4-0
Assists – UNC 5-0
TOs – UNC 5-4
Pts off TOs – UNC 8-0
Pts in paint – UNC 12-2
*UVA’s first rebound came with 12:12 left in the half
*UNC is credited with just 1 block but by our count the Heels have 4 blocks
Notes: Total domination in every aspect so far for the Tar Heels.
TV TO – UNC 35, UVA 23 with 6:04 left in the half
That segment: UVA 19-14
UNC 12-17 FGs (5-6 from 3)
UVA 8-19 FGs (3-8 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 14-2 (4-1 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 6-0
Pts in paint – UNC 14-8
Steals – UVA 6-2
Fast break pts – UNC 5-0
*UVA 19 pints in the last 4:52 of action
*UVA with 8 pts off TOs in same span
*UVA 7 for its last 9 from the field
TV TO – UNC 37, UVA 27 with 3:39 left in the half
That segment: UVA 4-2
Rebs – UNC 16-3
Bench pts – UNC 11-9
Pts off TOs – UVA 12-10
*UNC has scored on 16 of 26 possessions (61.5%)
*UNC is averaging 1.423 points per possession
*UVA has scored on 12 of 27 possessions (44.4%)
*UVA is averaging 1.000 points per possession
*JWash flagrant 1 at 10:56 – it was 21-4, since it’s 23-16 UVA
Last Segment:
*UNC 9-7
*UVA made 11 of its last 14 shots in the half
*UNC led 21-2, after that it was 32-25 UVA
*UNC missed 6 of its last 8 shots of the half
*UNC had 11-0 edge on the glass, it’s 6-5 UNC since
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 53, UVA 36 with 16:00 left
That segment: UNC 7-2
This half…
UNC 3-7 FGs (1-1 from 3)
UVA 1-7 FGs (0-4 from 3)
Game…
Rebs – UNC 22-9 (7-2 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 13-0
Pts in paint – UNC 20-12
UNC 7-9 from 3
*Cadeau 5 assists
*Withers 7 rebs
TV TO – UNC 61, UVA 49 with 11:52 left
That segment: UVA 13-8
This half…
UNC 6-12 FGs (2-3 from 3)
UVA 6-14 FGs (1-5 from 3)
Game…
UNC 20-37 FGs (8-11 from 3)
UVA 18-38 FGs (6-16 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 24-11 (7-2 OR UNC)
2nd chance pts – UNC 13-0
Pts off TOs – UVA 14-13
Lubin 12 pts, RJ 12, Jackson 11, JWit 11
Notes: UVA attempted just 3 layups in the first half and 2 dunks (missed both), but it’s already made 3 layups and converted a dunk this half. UNC has had lethargic stretches. Using the press would help get some juice in the Heels and also speed up UVA. Hoos are getting a lot of open looks in the halfcourt.
TV TO – UNC 69, UVA 55 with 8:00 left
That segment: UNC 8-6
UNC 23-44 FGs (8-12 from 3)
UVA 21-43 FGs (6-18 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 26-13 (9-2 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 15-0
Pts in paint – UNC 30-18
Fastr break pts – UNC 5-2
Ian 3-3 from 3
JWit 3-4 from 3 (8 makes in last 3 games)
Final Stretch:
UNC 22-11
Tar Heels led by as many as 20 at 77-57.