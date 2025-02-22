How It Happened: Tar Heels Cruise Past Virginia 81-66

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina exploded out of the gate in cruising to a 81-66 victory over Virginia on Saturday at the Smith Center giving the Tar Heels three consecutive wins.

UNC converted 10 of its first 14 shots from the field fueling a 21-2 lead in a game it never trailed, which has been the case over the last three contests.

Carolina fought off a few UVA pushes before using a 12-2 run building a 77-57 lead with 6:10 remaining.

The Tar Heels (17-11, 10-6 ACC) dominated in some key areas, including outrebounding the Cavaliers, 35-21, including owning a 15-2 advantage in second chance points, plus the Heels scorched from the perimeter converting 9 of 16. UNC is now 30-for-64 from 3-point range in its last three games.

Jae’Lyn Withers and Ian Jackson led UNC with 16 points each while Ven-Allen Lubin added 14 and RJ Davis 12. Withers also added 11 rebounds.

UVA dropped to 13-14 and 6-10.

Here is How it Happened: