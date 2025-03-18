How It Happened: Tar Heels Destroy Aztecs 95-68

DAYTON, OH – Doubters that North Carolina belongs in the NCAA Tournament saw why the Tar Heels made it Tuesday night, as UNC destroyed San Diego State, 95-68, in the First Fourt at University of Dayton Arena.
It was an emphatic statement for the proud program that has been the focus of national scorn and ridicule since the brackets were announced Sunday night. But the players said Monday they weren’t paying attention to the narratives and were focused on the task at hand.
That was clearly evident in their performance on both ends of the floor, as the Heels used a 20-2 run to blow the game open taking a 33-13 lead and never looked back.
The margin reached 30 early in the second half at 53-23 and it was a matter of playing out the game after that.
The run, which has become fairly common for Carolina over the last five weeks, turned a 2-point game into a rout with a 20-2 run taking a 33-13 lead and eventually pushed the margin to 23 points by the intermission after RJ Davis drained a pair of 3-pointers over the final 47 seconds of the half, including at the buzzer.
After shooting just 3-for-17 in the loss to Duke last Friday night, the Tar Heels were 7-for-9 in the first half with four different players converting.
Carolina’s point total was the most in a half against the Aztecs this season and the 23-point deficit was San Diego State’s largest of the season. It grew, however, to 40 points at 82-42.
RJ Davis led UNC with 26 points, including setting a Carolina record shooting 6-for-6 from 3-point range in an NCAA Tournament game. The previous record was held by Hubert Davis, who was 5-for-5 in a Sweet 16 win over Eastern Michigan in 1991.
In addition, Davis’ six made 3-pointers ties the program record for most made in a game matching Caleb Love (did it twice), Marcus Paige, and Shammond Williams.
Elliot Cadeau finished with 9 points and 12 assists. Seth Trimble added 16 points, Ven-Allen Lubin had 12, and Jae’Lyn Withers chipped in 10 while also grabbing 10 rebounds.
UNC improved to 23-13 and the Aztecs closed their season 21-10.
In winning, UNC picked up its 134 NCAA Tournament victory, more than any other program. The 11 seed Tar Heels also advance to the formal first round where they will face 6 seed Mississippi on Friday in Milwaukee.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 10, SDSU 6 with 15:22 left in the half
UNC 4-5 FGs (2-2 from 3)
SDSU 2-7 FGs (1-6 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 5-1 (1-1 OR)
UNC 4 turnovers
SDSU hit a 3 off of a UNC TO
Cadeau 5 pts & 2 assists
Lubin 1 foul
Notes: Heels look more athletic than the Aztecs. They’re getting after it on the glass, and getting a transition bucket (gorgeous Cadeau pass to Davis) is big. UNC will need some more of that tonight.
TV TO – UNC 16, SDSU 11 with 11:43 left in the half
That segment: UNC 6-5
UNC 6-9 FGs (4-4 from 3)
*UNC was 3-17 from 3 last Friday
SDSU 4-13 FGs (2-8 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 8-4 (2-1 OR SD)
Assists – UNC 4-2
TOs – UNC 6-3
Pts off TOs – SDSU 3-2
Pts in paint – 4-4
Notes: Heels have been loose with the ball. One key interesting sequence for Drake Powell: Drake followed up two mistakes with big time plays: Blew a help defense that eld to 2nd chance pts for SDSU, but then he blocked a shot next time down. Then, he tried to score in a on1-on-3 “break” – shot blocked and SDSU hit a 3 on the other end. Drake quickly responded with a 3 making it 16-11
TV TO – UNC 29, SDSU 13 with 7:40 left in the half
That segment: UNC 13-2
*UNC on 16-2 run
*SDSU 1 for last 7
UNC 8-13 FGs (5-5 from 3)
SDSU 5-19 FGs (2-10 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 12-7 (OR 4-2 SDSU)
2nd chance pts – UNC 5-3
TOs – 6-6
Pts off TOs – UNC 6-3
Fast break pts – UNC 6-0
Withers & Trimble 6 pts each, EC & RJ 5 each
Notes: Carolina is playing elite defense right now. Not giving the Aztecs anything, and the Heels are converting on the other end. Also playing with a lot of controlled emotion.
TV TO – UNC 37, SDSU 16 with 3:49 left in the half
That segment: UNC 8-3
*It was 13-11 UNC, it’s Heels 24-5 since
UNC 12-19 FGs (5-6 from 3)
SDSU 6-25 FGs (2-13 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 16-10 (5-2 OR SD)
Blocks – 2-2
Steals – SDSU 5-2
UNC has scored on 15 of 26 possessions (57.7%)
SDSU has scored on 7 of 29 possessions (24.1%)
Last Segment:
*UNC 10-7
Davis hit two 3-pointers in the final 47 seconds, including as the buzzer sounded ending the half. The 23-part margin was San Diego State’s largest deficit of the season and UNC’s 44 points were the most by a team in a half against the Aztecs as well.
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 57, SDSU 30 with 15:53 left
That segment: UNC 10-7
*Cadeau already with 10 assists (1 TO)
*Withers with 9 rebs (8 pts)
*RJ 16 pts
UNC 15-17 FTs
UNC 17-29 FGs (8-11 from 3)
SDSU 10-36 FGs (4-19 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 22-17
Fast break pts – UNC 11-2
TV TO – UNC 69, SDSU 38 with 11:07 left
That segment: UNC 12-8
*RJ 21 points (7-11 FGs, 5-5 from 3)
*EC 7 points, 10 assists
Bench pts – UNC 17-8
Notes: The game isn’t over yet, but with RJ 5-for-5 from 3, if it stays this way, the only other Tar Heel to go 5-for-5 from 3 in an NCAA Tournament game is Hubert Davis in the Sweet 16 against Eastern Michigan in 1991
TV TO – UNC 82, SDSU 44 with 7:14 left
That segment: UNC 13-6
*RJ Davis with 26 points
*His 6 threes tie the most by a Tar Heel in a single NCAA Tournament game
UNC is 11-for-20 from the floor this half
TV TO – UNC 87, SDSU 52 with 3:32 left
That segment: SDSU 8-5