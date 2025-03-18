How It Happened: Tar Heels Destroy Aztecs 95-68

DAYTON, OH – Doubters that North Carolina belongs in the NCAA Tournament saw why the Tar Heels made it Tuesday night, as UNC destroyed San Diego State, 95-68, in the First Fourt at University of Dayton Arena.

It was an emphatic statement for the proud program that has been the focus of national scorn and ridicule since the brackets were announced Sunday night. But the players said Monday they weren’t paying attention to the narratives and were focused on the task at hand.

That was clearly evident in their performance on both ends of the floor, as the Heels used a 20-2 run to blow the game open taking a 33-13 lead and never looked back.

The margin reached 30 early in the second half at 53-23 and it was a matter of playing out the game after that.

The run, which has become fairly common for Carolina over the last five weeks, turned a 2-point game into a rout with a 20-2 run taking a 33-13 lead and eventually pushed the margin to 23 points by the intermission after RJ Davis drained a pair of 3-pointers over the final 47 seconds of the half, including at the buzzer.

After shooting just 3-for-17 in the loss to Duke last Friday night, the Tar Heels were 7-for-9 in the first half with four different players converting.

Carolina’s point total was the most in a half against the Aztecs this season and the 23-point deficit was San Diego State’s largest of the season. It grew, however, to 40 points at 82-42.

RJ Davis led UNC with 26 points, including setting a Carolina record shooting 6-for-6 from 3-point range in an NCAA Tournament game. The previous record was held by Hubert Davis, who was 5-for-5 in a Sweet 16 win over Eastern Michigan in 1991.

In addition, Davis’ six made 3-pointers ties the program record for most made in a game matching Caleb Love (did it twice), Marcus Paige, and Shammond Williams.

Elliot Cadeau finished with 9 points and 12 assists. Seth Trimble added 16 points, Ven-Allen Lubin had 12, and Jae’Lyn Withers chipped in 10 while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

UNC improved to 23-13 and the Aztecs closed their season 21-10.

In winning, UNC picked up its 134 NCAA Tournament victory, more than any other program. The 11 seed Tar Heels also advance to the formal first round where they will face 6 seed Mississippi on Friday in Milwaukee.

Here is How It Happened: