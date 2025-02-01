How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall to Blue Devils 87-70

DURHAM, NC – North Carolina had no answers for No. 2 Duke on Saturday night. None.
The Tar Heels couldn’t get anything going offensively and were overmatched on the other end of the floor. The result was a thorough 87-70 loss to the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke used an early 16-0 run that spanned just 2:36 of the clock meaning the Blue Devils averaged scoring a point every 9.8 seconds during the run.
Carolina trailed by as much as 27 points at 40-13 in the first half. It’s two leading scorers, RJ Davis and Ian Jackson, were held scoreless for the first 15:06 of the game, and Jackson didn’t hit from the field before the intermission.
Duke shot 55.6% in the first half while the Tar Heels scored on only 37.9% of their field goals.
It was more of the same for much of the second half as the Blue Devils built its largest lead at 32 points with a 77-45 lead with 9:04 remaining.
UNC made a late push using an 18-2 run cutting the margin under 20. The Heels also held Duke without a field goal for a span of 8:16 with Duke finally scoring from the field with 48 seconds remaining. But it was way too little way too late for the Tar Heels.
RJ Davis and Drake Powell led the Tar Heels with 12 points each, with all of Powell’s coming after halftime.
UNC dropped to 13-10 overall and 6-5 in the ACC. Duke improved to 19-2 and 11-0.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – Duke 15, UNC 6 with 14:51 left in the half
UNC 3-5 FGs (0-1 from 3)
Duke 6-10 FGs (3-5 from 3)
Rebs – Duke 4-3 (Duke 2-0 OR)
Cadeau 3 turnovers led to 4 points
JWash and Lubin with UNC’s first 2 FGs
Flagg 6 points and 4 assists already
Notes: Cadeau had to be at 3 or fewer turnovers and already has 3. Flagg has 2 steals. Carolina looks like it should be able to score but looks overmatched on defense. Ian Jackson’s first shot attempt came at 15:01 and he missed.
TV TO – Duke 25, UNC 8 with 11:57 left in the half
That segment: Duke 10-2
UNC 4-10 FGs (0-4 from 3)
Duke 9-13 FGs (4-6 from 3)
Rebs – Duke 6-5
Pts in paint – Duke 10-6
Fast break pts – Duke 7-0
Steals – Duke 3-0
TOs – UNC 4-0
Pts off TOs – Duke 7-0
Notes: From 7-6 Duke, the Blue Devils went on a 16-0 run that spanned just 2:36 from the clock. Duke made all 5 shot attempts in the run plus 2 free throws. UNC is simply overwhelmed on defense.
TV TO – Duke 34, UNC 13 with 7:32 left in the half
That segment: Duke 9-5
UNC 5-15 FGs (1-7 from 3)
Duke 11-19 FGs (4-8 from 3)
Rebs – Duke 11-8 (4-3 OR)
2nd chance pts – Duke 7-2
TOs – UNC 7-2
Pts off TOs – Duke 9-0
***Pitt had 22 pts off TOs on Tuesday
Pts in paint – Duke 14-6
*JWash 6 pts, no other Heel with more than 2
*RJ & Ian are still scoreless
*Cadeau with 4 TOs so far have led to 6 points
TV TO – Duke 40, UNC 18 with 2:41 left in the half
That segment: Duke 6-5
UNC 7-24 FGs (2-9 from 3)
Duke 12-23 FGs (4-10 from 3)
UNC has scored on 8 of 25 possessions (32%)
Duke has scored on 18 of 27 possessions (66.7%)
Duke is averaging 1.481 points per possession
UNC with 9 TOs led to 11 Duke points
Steals – Duke 7-0
Last Segment:
*Duke 7, UNC 7
The Tar Heels at least got a little offense going late, but Cooper Flagg’s turnaround jumper as time expired ended the half giving Duke a 22-point lead and UNC’s its largest deficit at halftime this season.
2nd Half
TV TO – Duke 60, UNC 34 with 15:54 left
Last segment: Duke 13-9
This half…
UNC 4-6 FGs (1-2 from 3)
Duke 4-4 FGs (2-2 from 3)
Game…
UNC 12-33 FGs (4-13 from 3)
Duke 19-31 FGs (7-13 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 18-17 (9-4 OR)
2nd chance pts – Duke 7-2
TOs – UNC 10-4
Pts off TOs – Duke 14-3
*Knueppel has 9 points this half for Duke
*Ian Jackson still no FGs
TV TO – Duke 71, UNC 42 with 11:44 left
That segment: Duke 11-8
*Duke with 19 points off 12 UNC turnovers
---Pitt had 22 off 14 UNC TOs
Points in the paint – Duke 30-12
Duke with 17 assists on 24 FGs
Duke with 9 steals
Duke has scored on 71.1% of its possessions
Duke is averaging 1.578 points per possession
TV TO – Duke 77, UNC 49 with 7:32 left
That segment: UNC 7-6
UNC with 4 blocks in the last segment
Tyson entered for the first time since the BC game at 9:24
UNC 17-43 FGs (5-16 from 3)
Duke 26-46 FGs (10-17 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 26-23 (11-6 OR)
2nd chance pts – Duke 7-5
Duke freshmen Flagg & Knueppel combined for 39 pts, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 blocks, 5 steals
Last Segment:
*Duke 8, UNC 8
*Carolina used an 18-2 run the make the game more respectable than the 32-point blowout that occurred over the first 31 minutes of the contest. Duke did not score from the field from 9:04 left until 48 seconds remaining missing 7 consecutive shots in the process.