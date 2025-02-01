How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall to Blue Devils 87-70

DURHAM, NC – North Carolina had no answers for No. 2 Duke on Saturday night. None.

The Tar Heels couldn’t get anything going offensively and were overmatched on the other end of the floor. The result was a thorough 87-70 loss to the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke used an early 16-0 run that spanned just 2:36 of the clock meaning the Blue Devils averaged scoring a point every 9.8 seconds during the run.

Carolina trailed by as much as 27 points at 40-13 in the first half. It’s two leading scorers, RJ Davis and Ian Jackson, were held scoreless for the first 15:06 of the game, and Jackson didn’t hit from the field before the intermission.

Duke shot 55.6% in the first half while the Tar Heels scored on only 37.9% of their field goals.

It was more of the same for much of the second half as the Blue Devils built its largest lead at 32 points with a 77-45 lead with 9:04 remaining.

UNC made a late push using an 18-2 run cutting the margin under 20. The Heels also held Duke without a field goal for a span of 8:16 with Duke finally scoring from the field with 48 seconds remaining. But it was way too little way too late for the Tar Heels.

RJ Davis and Drake Powell led the Tar Heels with 12 points each, with all of Powell’s coming after halftime.

UNC dropped to 13-10 overall and 6-5 in the ACC. Duke improved to 19-2 and 11-0.

Here is How It Happened: