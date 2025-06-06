Daily Drop: Why Nobody Knows How Good UNC will be this Season

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt recently said he had no clue what kind of team Bill Belichick will field at North Carolina this season, and anyone who thinks they have an idea is simply guessing.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss what Klatt said and why we agree that the Tar Heels’ range of wins is all over the place. Your thoughts are welcomed.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

