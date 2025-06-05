Weekend UNC Football OV List

North Carolina will once again host prospects from the class of 2026 this weekend for official visits.

UNC had a fairly large contingent last weekend, and it helped to land 4-Star edge Zavion Griffin-Haynes, 3-star edge Jayden Griffin-Haynes, and 3-star OL Mason Wilhelm, each of whom committed to the Tar Heels this week.

Below is a confirmed list of prospects that will take their OVs this weekend in Chapel Hill. Three are already committed for the class of 2026, the rest are uncommitted. This list is fluid so we made add a name or more.

Here is the list: