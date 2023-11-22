North Carolina exploded to a 34-6 run to start the second half, fueled by converting eight 3-pointers, in pulling away from Northern Iowa, 91-69, in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday afternoon in Atlantis, The Bahamas.

The Tar Heels trailed 41-35 at halftime after allowing the Panthers to shoot 60 percent over the game’s first 20 minutes, but UNI didn’t make a field goal for the first 6:08 of the second half, as the Tar Heels piled up points in a hurry.

UNC was led by Harrison Ingram with 16 points, followed by Cormac Ryan and Elliot Cadeau with 15 each.

Carolina improved to 4-0 on the season while UNI dropped to 1-3. The Tar Heels will next play Thursday versus the winner of today’s game between Villanova and Texas Tech.

Here is a snapshot of how it happened: