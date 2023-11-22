Advertisement
How It Happened: UNC 91, Northern Iowa 69

North Carolina defeated Northern Iowa in the first round Wednesday in The Bahamas, and here's how it happened.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
North Carolina exploded to a 34-6 run to start the second half, fueled by converting eight 3-pointers, in pulling away from Northern Iowa, 91-69, in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday afternoon in Atlantis, The Bahamas.

The Tar Heels trailed 41-35 at halftime after allowing the Panthers to shoot 60 percent over the game’s first 20 minutes, but UNI didn’t make a field goal for the first 6:08 of the second half, as the Tar Heels piled up points in a hurry.

UNC was led by Harrison Ingram with 16 points, followed by Cormac Ryan and Elliot Cadeau with 15 each.

Carolina improved to 4-0 on the season while UNI dropped to 1-3. The Tar Heels will next play Thursday versus the winner of today’s game between Villanova and Texas Tech.

Here is a snapshot of how it happened:

*UNI had runs of 10-0 and 10-2 in the first half.

*UNC hit just 2 of its first 12 threes of the game, but then hit 9 of its next 10.

*UNC had a 19-0 run to open the second half last Friday, a 16-1 run to open the second half here today. UNC eventually pushed the run to 34-6 to take a 69-47 lead with 10:05 left to play.

*Carolina score on just 15 of 36 possessions in the first half, but scored on 23 of 35 possessions in the second half.

TV TO – UNI 10, UNC 2 with 14:59 left in half

TV TO – UNI 15, UNC 14 with 11:38 left in the half

TV TO – UNI 23, UNC 19 with 7:59 left in the half

TV TO – UNC 27, UNI 27 with 3:56 left in the half

HALFTIME – UNI 41, UNC 35

Halftime Box

TV TO – UNC 51, UNI 42 with 15:56 left

TV TO – UNC 67, UNI 47 with 11:01 left

TV TO – UNC 74, UNI 455 with 7:56 left

TV TO – UNC 79, UNI 65 with 3:50 left

Final: UNC 91, UNI 69

Final Box

