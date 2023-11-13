The University of North Carolina men's basketball team signed three high school seniors to National Letters of Intent, head coach Hubert Davis announced today.

James Brown of Aurora, Ill., Ian Jackson of the Bronx, N.Y., and Drake Powell of Pittsboro, N.C., signed to play for the Tar Heels.

Brown is the son of Courtney Brown and Marcia Smith-Brown. He attends Link Prep in Branson, Mo., where he plays for Coach Bill Armstrong.

"I'm happy James is officially a part of our UNC family and program," says Davis. "Being from Chicago, he knows how to compete and work hard every day trying to become the best he can be on the court, off the court and in the classroom. As a big, he can finish at the basket with either hand, he can shoot the three, he's an elite rebounder and shot blocker, and he's a versatile defender. He is exactly what we wanted and needed from this class. James has an amazing family, and he is so much fun to be around. I'm so glad he's a Tar Heel."

Jackson is the son of Dwight Jackson and Latisha Simon. He attends Our Saviour Lutheran in the Bronx, where he is coached by Peter Wehye.

"Ian is exactly why I love New York guards," says Davis. "He's tough, competitive and he plays with a chip on his shoulder. Ian can also straight up score—with the ball, off the ball, in transition. He can get buckets but also loves to pass and is a great defensive player. I have never seen a kid as competitive as Ian who is also as humble and kind off the court. He has a smile and a personality that will light up the Smith Center, and I'm so excited he is a Tar Heel."

Powell is the son of Dedric and Cherice Powell. He attends Northwood High School, where he plays for Coach Matt Brown.

"Drake is a rare combination of humbleness, competitiveness and teamwork," says Davis. "He has a team-first mentality and wants to learn and improve every day. He also has elite length and athleticism at the wing, and he can dominate on both ends of the floor. Drake can score and defend at the highest level. He committed early to Carolina, and he is exactly what we are looking for—a great person and a talented athlete from an amazing family. I'm so excited Drake is a Tar Heel."