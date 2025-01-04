Hubert Davis Post-Notre Dame Press Conference

SOUTH BEND, IN – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 74-73 victory at Notre Dame on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion.

The Tar Heels trailed the Fighting Irish by three points when Elliot Cadeau sank a 3-pointer while also drawing a foul, and his made free throw gave the Heels a four-point play and one-point lead.

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton missed a layup as time expired sealing the win for the Heels.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 27 points becoming the first Tar Heel freshman to ever score at least 23 points in four consecutive games. Cadeau’s 4-point play put him in double figures with 10 points. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures.

UNC improved to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the ACC while the Irish dropped to 7-7 and 1-2.