Hubert Davis Pre-Miami Press Conference & Our Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Friday afternoon at the Smith Center to field questions about his team in advance of the Tar Heels’ home game against Miami on Saturday.

The Tar Heels have won four consecutive games and stand at 18-11 overall and 11-6 in the ACC. The Hurricanes have dropped their last four contests and are 6-22 and 2-15. Miami has won just twice since December 15.

Among the topics Davis was asked about were the recent play of Jae’Lyn Withers, Cade Tyson’s confidence, taking Miami seriously, and plenty about the new GM role being filled by Jim Tanner including what Davis’ vision is for how that will work.

UNC and the Canes tip at noon and the game will air on ESPN.

Above is video of Davis’ presser and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Veteran forward Jae’Lyn Withers was reinserted into the starting lineup five games ago but he played only 17 minutes in a loss at Clemson. Since then, the Heels have won four straight games with Withers playing a prominent role.

His averages in the stretch: 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 65.4% from the field, 62.5 on 3-pointers, and in 23.5 minutes per game. How much has this changed his season averages?

---He’s gone from 14.0 minutes to 15.3 minutes per game

---He’s gone from 49.4 FG% to 53.3 FG%

---He’s gone from 38.2% from 3 to 46.0% from 3

---He’s gone from 3.4 rebounds to 3.9 rebounds

In addition, the vitality Withers brings to the court has rubbed off on his teammates, Davis said.

“I think it does,” Davis said. “His personality just draws teammates to him… Obviously he’s helped us on the court and equally, and maybe even more, helps us in the locker room as well.”

*Also, Withers got a technical foul for barking at Virginia’s bench last week after he hit a 3-pointer, so when he drained one at Florida State on Monday night, Withers blew a big kiss instead. Davis had some fun answering a couple of questions about that and wanting his players to be themselves, and he joked the kiss is progress.

So, the kiss was progress?

“Yes (laughter). I didn’t see that, I don’t know who he was blowing it to.”

It was like a chef’s kiss.

“Alright. If it goes in, go for it.”

*Cade Tyson had a good game at FSU the other night showing more aggression on the floor. He grabbed four rebounds and should have had five. Davis was asked about Tyson’s increased physical and emotional play, and he told a fascinating story about a conversation he had with Tyson about his confidence.

Tyson always played well when on the blue team, which is the second unit, but struggled when playing on the white team, which is starters and main rotation guys. He told Davis he was confidence on the blue team because “they need” him to play well. But that wasn’t the case with the white team.

The conversation was about being the same guy with the whites as with the blues.

*Davis was asked quite a few questions about Jim Tanner and the GM role. Among the topics were how he knows Tanner, his vision for the job, how it will make dealing with the portal himself different especially if the Tar Heels are playing, and much more. That is posted on the linked noted above.

*In addition, Davis was asked about his team taking Miami seriously, to which Davis said he told his team to approach the game as if they are playing the Los Angeles Lakers.