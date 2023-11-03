North Carolina will get an official visit this weekend from Ian Jackson. The 5-star guard committed to the Tar Heels last winter. This will be his second official trip to Chapel Hill. His last one came last January, just ten days before committing to UNC.

It will also the be third official from the three commits in the highly heralded Class of 2024 by Hubert Davis.

6-foot-10 center James Brown was in Chapel Hill on October 15. The Link Academy post player is ranked No. 63 nationally by Rivals. Drake Powell followed with an official of his own last weekend. The 6-foot-6 wing is No. 8 and climbing in the Rivals polls.

That leaves Jackson. Much has changed with the eighth-ranked playmaking guard. He recently transferred across the Bronx from Cardinal Hayes to Our Saviour Lutheran. Besides playing independently in the state of New York, OSL will also participate in the Overtime Elite League based out of Atlanta.

His transfer has caught the attention of the grassroots world. OSL is ranked No. 16 in The Circuit preseason national poll. They are also expected to be present when USA Today and MaxPreps release their team rankings within the next few days.

Jackson played on the Adidas 3SSB circuit last spring and summer with the Wiz Kids out of New York City. The team consisted mostly of local players, and at times, and at times were outmanned against some of the more powerful teams. That did not keep the five-star from standing out in a crowded field of blue chippers.

