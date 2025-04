North Carolina has added four players through the transfer portal this spring. Perhaps the peach of the group is Henri Veesaar.

After a lackluster season of interior play, Tar Heel fans are looking for another frontcourt power house to come aboard since Armando Bacot is still fresh on their minds. The seven-foot sophomore averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 blocked shots last season. But the tantalizing thing about the Estonian is what could be in his future.