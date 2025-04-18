Daily Drop: Kyan Evans the Player, Grinder, Shoote & How he Fits at UNC

Former Colorado State point guard Kyan Evans has the inside track to have that role next season at North Carolina after recently transferring to play for the Tar Heels.

In this Daily Drop, we dive into his numbers and what we’ve learned about his game, how he goes about things, what teammates say about him, and how he might fit in at UNC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

