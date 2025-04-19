PK Rece Verhoff Took the Road Less Traveled in Transferring to UNC

Former Marshall placekicker Rece Verhoff spent three seasons with the Thundering Herd, tallying 37 games played from 2022-2024. The Columbus Grove, OH, native converted 38 of his 57 field goal attempts, with a career-long of 51 yards in 2024, connected on 105 of 107 point after attempts, and was responsible for 89 touchbacks on 166 kickoff attempts.
With three seasons under his belt and his senior campaign approaching in 2025, a starting job and full ride scholarship were all but certain in Huntington for Verhoff.
Yet, on April 15, he entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, signaling the end of his time at Marshall.
“My experience entering the portal was not easy. It was hard to leave Marshall for the risk I was taking,” said Verhoff. “I was leaving a full scholarship and the starting position. But I went with my gut and it was probably the best decision I’ve made.”
For many, the change coupled with the uncertainty would steer them away from the portal, not push them in.
However, Verhoff understood the move could be the most beneficial for him for years to come instead of just for the next 12 games of his career.
“I’ve always wanted to play at [the] Power 4 level since I was a kid. I know my spot at UNC is not certain and I will have to earn it,” said Verhoff. “But for me, I would say I’m willing to take a risk on myself. Being comfortable is great but stepping out of that zone is also good for you too. I also think competing for a spot again will make me better as a kicker.”
Since the spring portal window officially opened on Wednesday, four Tar Heel kickers have announced their intention to transfer, creating an opportunity for Verhoff.
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer reached out to Verhoff soon after his entrance into the portal, presenting him with an opportunity that he could not refuse.
“When he offered me it was too good to pass up,” said Verhoff. “I’ve always wanted to play in the NFL and having a staff who is very experienced in the NFL made this decision easier and I am very grateful for this opportunity I’ve been given.”
North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick spent seven seasons as a special teams coach with both the Denver Broncos and New York Giants from 1978-1984. He also witnessed the importance of special teams during his time in the NFL, as the New England Patriots won two Super Bowls thanks to last second field goals and won three championships by three points apiece.
Playing for a head coach that not only knew special teams, but coached it was important to the fourth-year placekicker in Verhoff.
“I was aware Coach Belichick has coached some of the best [kickers] of all time. That has also helped me make my decision as well,” said Verhoff. “Knowing your head coach knows special teams makes everything better. Special teams can change the game.”
Only six kickers in UNC history have converted more field goal attempts (38) than Verhoff, while just seven have made more PATs (105). His 57 career field goal tries would rank fifth in Tar Heel history.
His experience is imperative for North Carolina’s special teams unit, which missed a field goal attempt in six of its 13 games in 2024.
Verhoff turns to film on today’s kickers in the NFL in an effort to improve his game, which is his goal heading into the 2025 season.
“My biggest focus is just working on ball contact and keeping my form the same. With great ball contact more balls will go through the uprights,” said Verhoff. “For the form it’s about how consistent can I keep it to elevate my game.”
As it stands, Verhoff is the lone placekicker on UNC’s roster heading into the 2025 season. While that statistic is almost certain to change, he’s looking forward to the opportunity of accomplishing a lifelong dream and capping off his college career in Chapel Hill.
“I’m really excited to have this opportunity at UNC with this coaching staff. With how experienced they are it will bring guidance for me to the next level,” said Verhoff. “I’m also looking forward to playing with high level players. Lastly, the tradition at UNC is very strong and I’m excited to experience it.”