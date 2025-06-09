Two in-state talents lead Team USA U16 to FIBA gold

(Photo by https://fiba,basketball.com)

The United States U16 National Team captured the gold medal Sunday night in the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The Americans went a perfect 6-0, and capped off the title by defeating Canada 108-71 in the championship game. The USA squad was comprised of some of the top players in both the 2027 and 2028 classes. It is never to early to get a handle on who these players are when you are a North Carolina fan. Two well known names already are C.J. Rosser and Jordan Page from the Tar Heel State. They both were key pieces to USA Basketball's gold medal effort.

Advertisement

C.J. Rosser Opponent Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals Mexico 15 11 1 3 1 Dominica 6 3 0 1 0 Argentina 18 6 5 5 4 Brazil 16 9 1 1 3 Puerto Rico 15 7 2 0 4 Canada 16 10 2 1 1 Averages 13.7 6.2 1.8 1.8 1.8

C.J. Rosser, the top-ranked player in the 2027 class was named the Player of the Game in Sunday's final thanks to a double-double that consisted of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Besides averages of 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds, Rosser also had nice shooting splits. He made 63.9% of his two-pointers, 42.9% of his three's by going 9 of 21, and 81.8% of his free throws. He also had at least two blocks in four of the six games, and started out with nine steals in the first three contests. Rosser already has elite size and athleticism. Look out in the future if he continues to shoot the ball at a high rate.

Marcus Spears Jr. Opponent Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals Mexico 15 11 1 3 1 Dominica 6 3 0 1 0 Argentina 18 6 5 5 4 Brazil 16 9 1 1 3 Puerto Rico 15 7 2 0 4 Canada 14 3 1 1 0 Averages 14.0 6.5 1.7 1.8 2.0

Marcus Spears Jr. was named to the five man all-tournament team. His numbers were very similar to Rosser's. Spears averaged 14 points and 6.5 rebounds. He shot 73.5% from inside the arc, and 35.3% from behind it where he made six of 17 tries. He also went 72.7% from the foul line. Defensively, the rangy and bouncy Spears had five blocks against Argentina, and four steals in two different games. His father was a well known lineman LSU and in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. He is now a celebrity football analyst with ESPN.

Jordan Page Opponent Points Rebounds Assist FG 3-pt Mexico 25 3 1 10-12 1-2 Dominica 6 2 1 3-4 0-0 Argentina 11 5 2 5-7 0-1 Brazil 15 7 3 6-11 1-2 Puerto Rico 6 2 2 3-9 0-4 Canada 9 7 0 3-8 1-3 Averages 12.0 4.3 1.5 58.8% 25%

Jordan Page started out the tournament with a bang. The five-star guard had 25 points on 10 of 12 shooting against Mexico in the opener. He averaged 12 points and 4.3 boards for the entire event. Page made 69% of his two-pointers, 25% of his three's, and he knocked down 9 of 10 free throws for a 90% clip.

Beckham Black Opponent Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG Mexico 7 3 6 3 3-7 Dominica 0 0 10 4 0-6 Argentina 12 3 3 2 4-8 Brazil 10 5 5 6 4-8 Puerto Rico 2 4 5 4 1-3 Canada 9 2 10 1 4-7 Averages 6.7 2.8 6.5 3.5 41%

Beckham Black is a newer name that showed very impressive point guard skills in Mexico. He reached double figure assist numbers in two games, and averaged 6.5 for the event. He is definitely pass first. He had a unique stat line of zero points and ten assists against the Dominican Republic. Black had six steals against Brazil, and averaged 3.5 thefts. Black shot 72.2% from two-point range, but only made three of 21 long balls. He is an old school point guard who is very good at what he does, but he will need to develop an outside shot.

Nasir Anderson Opponent Points Rebounds Assists Steals FG Mexico 9 1 6 4 4-6 Dominica 14 4 6 5 6-11 Argentina 12 3 5 3 5-6 Brazil 19 3 10 5 9-10 Puerto Rico 8 0 7 2 2-3 Canada 12 3 7 2 4-9 Averages 12.3 2.3 6.8 3.5 66.7%