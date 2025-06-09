Two in-state talents lead Team USA U16 to FIBA gold

The United States U16 National Team captured the gold medal Sunday night in the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The Americans went a perfect 6-0, and capped off the title by defeating Canada 108-71 in the championship game.
The USA squad was comprised of some of the top players in both the 2027 and 2028 classes. It is never to early to get a handle on who these players are when you are a North Carolina fan.
Two well known names already are C.J. Rosser and Jordan Page from the Tar Heel State. They both were key pieces to USA Basketball's gold medal effort.
C.J. Rosser, the top-ranked player in the 2027 class was named the Player of the Game in Sunday's final thanks to a double-double that consisted of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Besides averages of 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds, Rosser also had nice shooting splits. He made 63.9% of his two-pointers, 42.9% of his three's by going 9 of 21, and 81.8% of his free throws. He also had at least two blocks in four of the six games, and started out with nine steals in the first three contests. Rosser already has elite size and athleticism. Look out in the future if he continues to shoot the ball at a high rate.
Marcus Spears Jr. was named to the five man all-tournament team. His numbers were very similar to Rosser's. Spears averaged 14 points and 6.5 rebounds. He shot 73.5% from inside the arc, and 35.3% from behind it where he made six of 17 tries. He also went 72.7% from the foul line. Defensively, the rangy and bouncy Spears had five blocks against Argentina, and four steals in two different games. His father was a well known lineman LSU and in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. He is now a celebrity football analyst with ESPN.
Jordan Page started out the tournament with a bang. The five-star guard had 25 points on 10 of 12 shooting against Mexico in the opener. He averaged 12 points and 4.3 boards for the entire event. Page made 69% of his two-pointers, 25% of his three's, and he knocked down 9 of 10 free throws for a 90% clip.
Beckham Black is a newer name that showed very impressive point guard skills in Mexico. He reached double figure assist numbers in two games, and averaged 6.5 for the event. He is definitely pass first. He had a unique stat line of zero points and ten assists against the Dominican Republic. Black had six steals against Brazil, and averaged 3.5 thefts. Black shot 72.2% from two-point range, but only made three of 21 long balls. He is an old school point guard who is very good at what he does, but he will need to develop an outside shot.
Nasir Anderson was named the event's Most Valuable Player. The point guard showed some similar attributes to Black. He averaged 6.8 assists, and never had less than five in any of the six games. Anderson also had five steals in two games, and averaged 3.5. The difference was that Anderson seems to be more of an efficient scorer. He scored 19 against Brazil, and reached double figures in four games. Anderson shot 75.7% from two-point range, and 25% from three. He only went two of eight, so he didn't take nearly as many deep shots.
Class of 2028
Anthony Williams was the team's leading scorer in this class. The 6-foot-5 rising junior from Hampton, Georgia averaged 13.5 points, but also grabbed 7.8 rebounds. He scored at least 11 points in five of the six games. He put up very impressive shooting splits. He made 20 of 25 two-pointers for 80%, and 11 of 29 trifectas for 37.9%.
Colton Hiller was right behind Williams in the scoring column. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Coatesville, Pennsylvania averaged 13 points. He knocked down four three-pointers, and went for 23 points in the semifinal win over Puerto Rico. He made 68.4% of his two-pointers, and 38.4% of his long balls, but his reputation is that of a three-point specialist. He took twice as many shots from behind the arc than inside.
Mason Collins is a 6-foot-6 wing from not too far down the road in Irmo, South Carolina. He averaged 10 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds. He had a stretch of four straight games in double figure scoring, and he also shot 40% from three.
Kameron Mercer is 6-foot-5 shooting guard is from Cincinnati, and attends Huntington Prep. He averaged 5.8 rebounds, 3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He began the event with 13 points versus Mexico. All of his scores came from two-point range where he shot 65%. He missed all 11 of his three-pointers.
Erik Dampier Jr. comes from familiar lineage. His father was an outstanding center at Mississippi State, and the son looks like he is going down the same path. The 6-foot-10 center from the Jackson, Mississippi area averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocked shots. He had ten rebounds against Puerto Rico, and at least five in every game. His high scoring mark was 12 versus the Dominican Republic.
Shalen Sheppard is a prospect from the Los Angeles area. The 6-foot-8 power forward averaged 5.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He had 10 points in the championship game versus Canada. He also had 11 rebounds earlier in the tournament against the Dominican Republic.