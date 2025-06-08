Football SnapShot: Defensive Back Coleman Bryson

Coleman Bryson, Sr., Safety, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Minnesota Football Coach P.J. Fleck told a story about then-true freshman Coleman Bryson during fall camp in 2022 that illustrated his potential and how he stood out early on with the Gophers.

It was in response to a direct question about Bryson, who transferred last winter from Minnesota to North Carolina for his final year of eligibility.

"When the offensive coordinator at some point throughout practice looks up, comes back to you and says that kid's gonna be hell of a player, and points at Bryson,” Fleck said.

He went on to outline Bryson as a player and person while also noting he was still not physically mature yet. Of course, several months later, Bryson was named MVP of the Pinstripe Bowl after the Gophers beat Syracuse.

Bryson continued to serve Fleck’s program at safety but also special teams, where he has flourished. Last season alone, he was in for 164 special teams plays on the kickoff return, punt return, punt coverage, kickoff coverage and field goal block units.

In all, Bryson was in for 424 special teams plays in three seasons with the Gophers, and one of the attribute he brings to UNC is that he can be a captain of those groups carrying a major been-there, done-that mode about him.

Bryson can also play safety, as he did for 263 snaps last season and 611 snaps as a Gopher. He was in for 31 snaps a year ago against UNC and 3 the season before in the game played in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels won both contests.

Bryson is originally from Waynesville, NC, but spent his last two years of high school at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School (GA). He has two years remaining because he played in the maximum four games allowed in the regular season in 2022 and then the bowl game.

As we are doing all spring and summer, here is a dive into Bryson’s numbers:

2024 Stats:

*13 games, 263 snaps, 20 tackles, 2 missed tackles, 1 QB hit, 1 hurry, 5 STOPs (plays that result in failures for the opposing offense), 3 PBUs, 12 targets allowing 7 receptions for 145 yards and 1 TD.

Career Stats:

*31 games, 611 snaps, 54 tackles, 9 missed tackles, 12 STOPs, 1 QB hit, 1 hurry, 4 PBUs, 1 INT, 29 targets allowing 18 receptions for 297 yards and 2 TDs.

2025 Outlook:

At the very least, UNC has an experienced, quality special teams player who can serve on every unit and as a captain of the special teams. UNC Coach Bill Belichick prided himself on having great special teams in the NFL and winning sux Super Bowls, so he will obviously do the same at Carolina. Bryson fits in well with that.

In addition, he will provide quality depth and experience in the secondary and probably play some every week at safety.