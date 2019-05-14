Maybe Andrew Wasserman’s story isn’t exactly like the one depicted in the famous movie “Rudy,” but there’s certainly a common thread among the two tales, which makes his experiences as a North Carolina football player a terrific story.

Wasserman grew up in Coeur D’Alene, ID, which is located along the western end of the state and a mere 2,537 miles from Chapel Hill. Not exactly a place where kids find themselves dreaming of playing for the Tar Heels.

But Wasserman did, though it was after he got a first-hand taste of what all things UNC were like in the middle of his childhood. His mother attended grad school in a nursing program at UNC, so the family uprooted from Idaho and spent a year-and-a-half in Chapel Hill while she finished school. Then it was back to Coeur D’Alene. By then, however, Wasserman was all in. He was a Tar Heel.

“I had a window there as a kid where I was all about Carolina sports,” Wasserman said. “I was obsessed with football and I'd ride my bike from our house in Carrboro to the practice fields to watch the team practice. I'd cut out clippings from the (Daily Tar Heel) and have the players sign them.

“One of them, and I still have this 25 years later, says ‘To Andrew, a future Tar Heel great. Your friend, Mack Brown.’ The fact that Mack is back just makes me so happy.”

Wasserman’s stories are seemingly endless and soaked with pride. From his 18 months in Chapel Hill as a kid to when he eventually walked onto the team as a student and even getting into a few games.

“One afternoon in October, I asked (then-starting quarterback) Jason Stanicek if he'd come play football with me and my friends for my 10th birthday,” Wasserman recalled. “He said yes and then he actually showed up. And he brought (linebacker) Rick Steinbacher with him, who was on the staff when I walked on 10 years later…

“Talk about making an impact on a kid. So, it was things like that that definitely kept the connection strong even after we moved back to Idaho.”

Fast forward a decade and Wasserman was a student at UNC. He never played organized football in Idaho but assumed the role of Jerry Rice for years with his friends. A love for the game was within him, but his mother’s nursing experiences were such she didn’t let him suit up with any actual teams. That changed in college.