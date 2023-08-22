Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Smith on Sunday to talk about his recruitment from North Carolina:

He is ranked No. 10 overall in the state and No. 60 at his position nationally.

The Tar Heels are the only school that has offered him so far. Smith, who also stars at defensive back, said that defense is a natural fit for him, and that he could also see himself starring as an all-around athlete for UNC.

Fonzy Smith is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound class of 2025 wide receiver from Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, NC, who owns an offer from North Carolina.

THI: What do you think of the North Carolina coaching staff?

SMITH: They’re really cool. They make me feel very welcome. Any time I need one of them, I can just send a text. I like that (the coaching staff) has a lot of interest in me.





THI: What do you think of head coach Mack Brown?

SMITH: He’s a good coach. He’s real. I really like him.





THI: Where does North Carolina figure into your list of top schools?

SMITH: They stay very high. It’s a blessing to get an offer from your home state (flagship) school, for sure.





THI: What makes the Tar Heels stand out amongst your other offers?

SMITH: It’s a place I love. They stand out amongst (other schools in the state) for sure. They’re not just a program about sports. They like to get your education right, and I like that.





THI: What do you like about North Carolina’s program culture?

SMITH: I love it, I love it. They’re like a family. There’s a lot of guys up there that I know, and they welcome me. I like it when I go up there.





THI: What are some of your other top schools?

SMITH: Cincinnati is definitely up there. NC State, Virginia Tech, and Miami, also.





THI: What is your relationship like with Wide Receivers Coach Lonnie Galloway?

SMITH: (Galloway) is a good coach. He came to visit me at (Trinity Christian) a lot, and I appreciate him for that. We’ll talk.





THI: Do you plan on visiting Kenan Stadium for a Tar Heels’ home game this fall?

SMITH: Oh yeah, for sure. I’m looking forward to it.





THI: Does anything else stand out about North Carolina?

SMITH: The culture and the weight room. (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach) Brian Hess brings the energy.



