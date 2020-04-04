Mack Brown has seen a lot in his 30-plus year head coaching career.

From winning a national title at Texas, sending countless players to the NFL and being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, there isn’t much the North Carolina coach hasn’t experienced when it comes to football.

Off the field, however, Brown and the rest of the world have never experienced anything like what is going on right now with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has all happened so quickly it feels like to me we’ve been doing this for eight weeks and it’s been about 10 days to two weeks,” Brown said during a virtual press conference March 23.

The closest event Brown can compare this one to is the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Brown was in his fourth year at Texas at the time and, just three days before, had beaten UNC, 44-14, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

And, while the coronavirus pandemic is a different situation entirely, they do draw some comparisons in Brown’s mind.

“I think the only thing that I could relate to that is similar to this, especially when it started, was 9/11,” Brown said. “We had President (George W.) Bush’s twin daughters on the campus at the University of Texas and we didn’t know. Nobody knew at that time what was going to happen, so there was a real panic over will the university be blown up? Would the capital of Texas be blown up? Were they after President Bush?”



