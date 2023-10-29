North Carolina dropped to 6-2 on the season overall, and 3-2 in the ACC, after falling again in Atlanta to Georgia Tech, this time by a 46-42 score on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Tar Heels led 14-0, 21-7, and in the fourth quarter by scores of 35-24 and 42-32, but still managed to lose. Two straight weeks the Heels have blown double-digit leads to teams that entered with losing records.

As we do following every North Carolina game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ defensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.