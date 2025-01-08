Inside The Game: Tar Heels Cruise to Victory Over SMU

CHAPEL HILL – A rare thing happened to the North Carolina basketball team Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels used their delay game to milk the clock in closing out visiting SMU. Given that UNC’s previous wins over power conference quality teams were by a combined 8 points and by no more than 3, this was unchartered territory for Hubert Davis’ team.

But there they were, squeezing the clock to 0:00 in an 82-67 victory at the Smith Center.

Carolina led by as many as 25 points with 12:32 remaining, and while it had some issues for a stretch afterward, allowing the Mustangs to cut into the lead, the Heels were never in danger of losing.

RJ Davis led UNC with 26 points while Ian Jackson had 18 points and Drake Powell totaled 17 points.

UNC improved to 10-6 overall and 3-1 in the ACC while the Ponies dropped to 11-4 and 2-2.

Here, we take you Inside The Game: