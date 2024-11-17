Premium content
Published Nov 17, 2024
Inside The Game: Tar Heels Find Way to Beat Demon Deacons
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
@HeelIllustrated

CHAPEL HILL – It wasn’t North Carolina’s prettiest performance of the season, but the Tar Heels did manage to pull out a 31-24 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

Not as dominant as the first two wins in what is now a three-game win streak, the Tar Heels went through an ugly stretch offensively, had 10 penalties, and was in position needing to secure an onside kick with 1:15 left to salt away the victory even though at times it appeared they were about to pull away.

A win is a win, and the Heels are now bowl eligible for the sixth consecutive season with two games remaining.

UNC improved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons dropped to 4-6 and 2-4.

Here, we take you Inside The Game:

