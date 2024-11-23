Inside The Game: UNC's 87-69 Victory at Hawaii

The three-guard tandem of Elliot Cadeau, RJ Davis, and Seth Trimble once again paced North Carolina in an 87-69 victory over Hawaii on Friday night in the Tar Heels’ second true road game of the season.

The trio combined to score 48 points, as Davis led the way with 18, Cadeau added 17, and Trimble finished with 13. Trimble entered the season with 12 points as his career-high in scoring and has surpassed that in each of UNC’s four games thus far.

The No. 10 Tar Heels improved to 3-1 and the Rainbow Warriors dropped to 4-1. Carolina next takes the court Monday night against Dayton in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. The game tips at 11:30 PM EST and will air on ESPN2.

As we do after each time the Tar Heels play, we take you Inside The Game: