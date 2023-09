The fourth chapter of North Carolina’s 2023 football season resulted in the Tar Heels using a 28-3 stretch in the middle of the game to win at Pittsburgh, 41-24, on Saturday night to improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.

The Tar Heels’ defense did not allow any points in the second half while Drake Maye passed for 296 yards and a score, and ran for two more, and Alijah Huzzie had two interceptions and a punt return for a touchdown in the victory.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance Saturday: