Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte is known for producing a tremendous amount of talent in all position groups. North Carolina has mined the school for some of its players since it opened a decade ago. In time, Elijah Metcalf could join that list. A 2021 wide receiver and cornerback, Metcalf is just getting started with his recruitment, though it likely got a jumpstart over the last couple of weeks with his performances at some camps he attended, including the Freak Show in Chapel Hill on Saturday night.

Metcalf, who measured at just 5-7 and 154 pounds, still managed to be one of several standouts on the night. He’s fast, can go get the ball and looks like he could develop into a major prospect over the next couple of years. “It was great, the best camp I’ve been to by far this summer,” Metcalf told THI. “I loved everything about the competition the fun we had it was just a great time.” Metcalf still doesn’t have any offers, so he wasn’t exactly one of the players highlighted before the event commenced. But that changed as the night went on. The coaches and some in the media certainly took notice. “I make sure I’m focused and bring my skill set to every camp I attend,” he said. “It was good to know that I was recognized. “They said I did a great job and they liked what they saw out there.”

Elijah Metcalf (pink gloves) listens to Oakland Raider Ryan Switzer. THI

One of the draws for many of the younger prospects at the Freak Shows was seeing so may former Tar Heels currently in the NFL, some of whom did some teaching. One recent Heel spent quite a bit of time with Metcalf. “Seeing all those former UNC players that are in the NFL was motivating, especially talking to Ryan Switzer and (him) giving me some tips on my routes was definitely amazing experience,” Metcalf said. Metcalf has also camped at Virginia Tech, Charlotte, Penn State and Appalachian State. What would an offer from UNC mean, especially if it was his first one? “I don’t have any offers, but an offer from UNC would be awesome and would open the door for many others.”