TarHeelIllustrated.com

Instate DE Has 'Awesome' Trip To Chapel Hill
North Carolina hosted a throng of prospects for its junior day on Saturday among them was 2021 defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie, who attends Glenn High School in Kernersville, NC.
The Tar Heels joined schools such as N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Virginia, Syracuse and Charlotte last month extending him a scholarship offer.
“I thought the (UNC) offer was nice,” the 6-5, 245 pounder told THI. “It was an honor and great accomplishment from coach Phil Longo.”
The offer led to Ritzie getting an invite to attend the most recent junior day this weekend.
“I think it’s a step up from the past and it seems like they could do great things and start somewhere new,” he said. “All I can say about the whole overall trip was it was awesome, I got to spend time with defensive coordinator Jay Batman, and DL coach Tim Cross, as well as got to hang out with Mack Brown.”
The Tar Heels made a strong early recruiting pitch to Ritzie and the final highlight of the evening was UNC’s basketball game versus nationally ranked Florida State.
“I’m feeling that it’s a good thing about what they are doing, pushing hard on recruiting, building a new program that can dominate, and the atmosphere was awesome,” Ritzie said. “It was nice, I got to hang with the defense and meet everyone.”