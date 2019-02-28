TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina hosted a throng of prospects for its junior day on Saturday among them was 2021 defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie, who attends Glenn High School in Kernersville, NC.

The Tar Heels joined schools such as N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Virginia, Syracuse and Charlotte last month extending him a scholarship offer.

“I thought the (UNC) offer was nice,” the 6-5, 245 pounder told THI. “It was an honor and great accomplishment from coach Phil Longo.”

The offer led to Ritzie getting an invite to attend the most recent junior day this weekend.