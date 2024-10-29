Isaiah Denis Scheduled to Announce Saturday

in other news
Lindsey Goes In-Depth on Criswell's Growth, Talks Hampton and FSU
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center
Mack Brown FSU Week Press Conference & Report
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his
Jones, Rucker Honored by ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been
Film Review: UNC Beats Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina's offense was lethal Sunday as they realistically ran themselves into a 127 point outburst.
Carolina's Defensive Breakdown From the Win at Virginia
UNC Defensive Breakdown From the Win at Virginia North Carolina found the win column Saturday for the first time in six
in other news
Lindsey Goes In-Depth on Criswell's Growth, Talks Hampton and FSU
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center
Mack Brown FSU Week Press Conference & Report
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his
Jones, Rucker Honored by ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- RB
- DT
- OT
- S
- WDE
- OG