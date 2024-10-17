It's Jalen Washington's Time, and He's Ready to Take Off

in other news
CHAPEL HILL – Opportunity has arrived for Jalen Washington.
And it’s reached his doorstep as his body and mind are fully synced for the first time in a long time.
And with what’s in front of the 6-foot-10 junior from Gary, IN, it serves as sort of a landmark for a player who could be on the verge of launching his game to a level that was projected before his series of knee injuries derailed his progression.
Now, he’s healthy and ready.
“His first year was really a rehab and the last couple of summers, and specifically this summer, was working on his game,” North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis said. “He’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger, he’s gotten more athletic, he’s gotten more confident. We need him to have a big year.”
Washington had time to fully recover and adjust his game the last two seasons with Armando Bacot patrolling the paint for the Tar Heels. But Bacot is gone, and “JWash,” as Davis calls him, is the heir apparent. But is he truly up to it?
He appeared in all 37 UNC games as a reserve last season, averaging 8.4 minutes. He tallied 3.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Washington shot 70.1% from the floor, including 53.5% (8-for-15) from 3-point range. He was at just 64.3% (27-for-42) from the free throw line. Washington was second on the team with 21 blocked shots.
Productive in that sample size, but that’s all it was. He’s the guy on a team that is unique smallish for Carolina’s broad standards. Davis raves with confidence Washington is cued up.
“He’s been our best rebounder, our best screener, our best big in shape running the floor,” Carolina’s coach recently said. “(He) shoots the ball extremely well from the outside, does a really good job in space off of rolls, off of ball screens, DHOs, being able to finish around the basket, and attack the offensive glass. And that’s what we need, and we need him to do that consistently.”
Washington, however, is rather modest. Self confidence is there, but don’t expect any boasting.
Knee injuries can humble an athlete. It forces them to lose something many take for granted. And it knocked his game back several notches. And even though it might be back, Washington’s focus is more the whole of the good.
“To be a whole lot better than last year,” he said, when asked what his personal goals are for this season. “I couldn’t really quantify my goals right now, but I just really want to compete. Any time I get on the court, I’m going to put my best self out there possible for us to win.”
Washington wants to win. He understands UNC’s history and that winners play for a long time when they leave, especially those who contribute to all that success. But excuse Washington if not one iota of thought spins off into the future.
He’s a today guy. He’s a next-drill guy. And he’s an improvement guy embracing the moment, as it’s here, right now. And in an era where so many college athletes show little patience and look for a new home after minimal struggles, Washington is a rarity.
He loves being at UNC, a part of the fabled program, playing for Davis, and working on his craft.
“As well as he’s doing (in basketball), he’s a better kid,” his coach said. “He’s adorable. I know he’s (6-10), but I love him to death. It’s pretty cool to be able to coach him every day.”
Now, after Davis said that he caught himself and qualified the words some.
“I don’t want him to be adorable out there on the floor,” he said, chuckling. “I want him to be getting every rebound, running the floor dunking on everybody.”
Washington wants that, too.
“I put in a lot of work this offseason getting stronger, being able to hold my own in the paint so you’re not getting bullied and making improvements not being the same person as last year,” he said.
The early returns suggest good things are on the horizon. In UNC’s exhibition game at Memphis, Washington scored 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting, which included a pair of 3-pointers. One was called by Davis during a timeout. Swish.
Again, another small sample size, but the words emanating from the program about Washington’s growth as a player were backed up in the Memphis game. And it could be a sign that his personal goals and the expectations of his coach could well be met.
