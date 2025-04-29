Jacksonville State OT Will O'Steen Transferring to UNC

North Carolina has added another piece to its offensive line room with Jacksonville State offensive tackle Will O’Steen transferring to UNC.

O’Steen, who is 6-foot-4m 290 pounds, and is from White Plains, AL, spent the last four seasons with the Gamecocks, an FBS program that plays in Conference USA. He redshirted his first season but was a starter the last three years.

He started 38 games playing 2,703 snaps. Last fall, O’Steen started 14 games, played 981 snaps, and earned a PFF grade of 78.7.

O’Steen mostly played left tackle at JSU. He earned a pass blocking grade of 72.7 last season while allowing 2 sacks and 7 hurries on 396 pass blocking snaps. For his career, O’Steen was in for 1,063 pass blocking plays and allowed 7 sacks and 13 hurries.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.