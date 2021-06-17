The month of June is now halfway over as is the Jaden Bradley official visit. The 5-star point guard out of the Charlotte area went to campus as the second top-twenty player so far to take an official visit in the past two weeks.

The North Carolina trip was Bradley's third in a matter of days after seeing both Alabama and Michigan.

Bradley was accompanied buy his mother and father. Tar Heel Illustrated has spoken with his dad, Nate Bradley, on several occasions and once again he was nice enough to join us on Wednesday night.

This time he gave us the total scoring report on his son's official visit to the University of North Carolina: