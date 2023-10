With two years of eligibility remaining, Jae’Lyn Withers decided to leave Louisville after last season and enter the transfer portal. His eventual home became North Carolina.

At 6-foot-9 and 22 pounds, Withers combines some ruggedness with athletic ability, and gives UNC something it lacked last season.

The Cardinals were awful at 4-28, but Withers had his moments, as noted below.

Here are his five best games of the season: