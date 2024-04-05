North Carolina junior forward James Okonkwo is entering his name into the transfer portal after one season with the Tar Heels, a source close to the situation has confirmed to THI.

The Maidenhead, England, native played his first two college basketball seasons at West Virginia before transferring to UNC last summer.

At UNC, Okonkwo saw action in 15 games playing 43 minutes. He scored 15 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, blocked four shots, shot 5-for-9 from the field, and was 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

Okonkwo’s best game was against Charleston Southern when he scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds. He also had four points and four boards in a home win over Syracuse, in was his most productive outing against an ACC opponent.

The 6-foot-10 Okonkwo also scored in a win at Boston College and in the ACC Tournament versus Florida State. He played a total of eight minutes after Carolina’s win at BC on January 20.

As a sophomore at West Virginia, he averaged 11 minutes per game scoring 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. He played in just three games his first season in Morgantown, meaning Okonkwo still has two years of eligibility remaining.